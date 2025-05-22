



Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, used a White House meeting to forcefully face South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing the country not to tackle Trumps without foundation of the systematic death of white farmers.

Trump even dares the lights of the oval office to play a video of an extreme left politician singing a song that includes the lyrics of Kill The Farmer. He also leafed through press articles to highlight his point, saying that white farmers have faced death, death, death, horrible death.

Trump had already reduced all the assistance in the United States in South Africa and had hosted dozens of South African white farmers in the United States as a refugee when he pressed the case of an in progress genocide in the country.

The American president, since his return to the office, has launched a series of accusations from the South African government of the Black Government, saying that he seizes the land of white farmers, applying antiwhite policies and pursuing an anti-American foreign policy.

President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House Oval Office, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

Experts in South Africa say that there are no evidence that whites will be targeted for their race, although farmers of all breeds are victims of violent invasions in a country with a high crime rate.

People flee South Africa for their own security, said Trump. Their land is confiscated and, in many cases, they are killed.

Ramaphosa postponed Trumps' accusation. The South African chief had sought to use the meeting to set the record straight and save his relations with the United States. The bilateral relationship has been at the lowest point since South Africa applied its racial segregation apartheid system, which ended in 1994.

We are completely opposed to this, said Ramaphosa about the behavior alleged by Trump in their exchange. He added that it is not a government policy and our government policy is completely, completely against what he said.

President Donald Trump salutes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Julia Demaoree Nikhinson)

Trump was not moved.

When they take the ground, they kill the white farmer, he said.

Trump seemed ready to face Ramaphosa at the start of the meeting while the journalists were present. The videos were reduced to a large television to show a clip of a leader of the opposition party, Julius Malema, leading an old anti-apartheid song.

The song has been controversial for years in the country because of its central words to kill the boer and shoot the boer with Boer a word that refers to a white farmer. Malema, presented in the video, is not part of the coalition governing the countries.

Another clip played showed white crossroads on the side of a road, described as a memorial for white farmers who were killed. Ramaphosa seemed disconcerted. I would like to know where it is, because it has never seen.

Trump launched the meeting by describing the South African president as a man really respected in many circles. He added: And in some circles, he is considered a little controversial.

Ramaphosa has struck, playing in a fun way an American president who is no stranger to controversy. Were all like that, said Ramaphosa.

Trump published a decree in February by reducing any funding in South Africa on some of its national and foreign policies. The order criticized the South African government on several fronts, saying that it pursued anti-white policies at home and supports bad actors in the world as the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran.

Trump falsely accused the South African government of rights violations against Afrikaner White farmers by entering their land thanks to a new expropriation law. No land has been seized and the South African government has rejected, saying that American criticism is motivated by disinformation.

The administrations of Trump references to the Afrikaner people who are descendants of the Dutch and other European settlers have also raised the previous affirmations made by the South African origin of Trump Elon Musk and certain American conservative commentators that the South African government authorizes attacks against white farmers in what is equivalent to a genocide.

Administrative concerns about South African policies have further deepened than concerns about white farmers.

President Donald Trump speaks while he meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House Oval Office, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

South Africa has also made Trump angry about its decision to bring charges to the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of having committed a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. Ramaphosa was also examined at a meticulous examination in Washington for its connections made with the MTN group, the second largest telecommunications supplier Irans. It has almost half of Irancell, a joint venture linked to the body of the Islamic revolutionary guard. Ramaphosa was Chairman of the MTN Board of Directors from 2002 to 2013.

Ramaphosa entered the meeting, seeking to avoid the kind of controversial engagement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lived during his visit to the Oval office in February, when the Ukrainian chief found himself reprimanded by Trump and vice-president JD Vance. This disastrous meeting ended with managers of the White House asking Zelenskyy and his delegation to leave the land of the White House.

The delegation of South African presidents included Golfers Ernie Els and Retied GOOSEN, a gesture of the American president obsessed with golf. Ramaphosa brought Trump a massive book on the South Afrass golf courses. He even told Trump that he was working on his golf game, seeming to tilt an invitation to ties with the president.

The luxury product magnate and Afrikaner Johann Rupert was also in the delegation to help relieve Trumps' concerns that land is seized by white farmers.

President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House Oval Office, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

At one point, Ramaphosa called Zingiswa Losi, the president of a group of South African unions, who told Trump that it is true that South Africa is a violent nation for several reasons. But she told him that it was important to understand that black men and women in rural areas were also targeted in heinous crimes.

The problem in South Africa is not necessarily a question of race, but crime, said Losi. We are here to say how we, the two nations, work together to reset, to really talk about investment, but also to help us really approach the levels of crime in our country.

Musk also attended talks on Wednesday. He was at the forefront of the criticism of his homeland, holding his laws on positive action as a racist against the whites.

Musk said on social networks that his Satellite Starlink Internet service was unable to obtain a license to operate in South Africa because it is not black.

South African authorities say Starlink has not formally applied. This can, but it would be bound by laws on positive action in the communications sector which oblige foreign companies to allow 30% of their South African subsidiaries to be held by black shareholders or other racial groups disadvantaged by apartheid.

The South African government claims that its long-standing positive action laws are the cornerstone of its efforts to correct the injustices of the white minority apartheid rule, which denied opportunities to blacks and other racial groups.

After the controversial exchange in front of the cameras, Trump welcomed Ramaphosa for lunch and other talks.

Ramaphosa, addressing journalists after his visit to the White House, minimized Trumps criticisms, adding that he believes he is in doubt and disbelief in the head (prevails on) on his charge of genocide. He insisted that they did not linger with Trumps concerns about white farmers in their private conversation.

You wanted to see the drama and something really big happening, told Ramaphosa after his visit to the White House. And I'm sorry that we've been a little disappointed with regard to that.

Imray reported to Johannesburg. The writers of the AP Seung Min Kim, Chris Megerian, Darlene Superville, Sagar Meghani and Ali Swenson contributed the reports.

