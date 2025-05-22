Will Korea stay on the list of democratically behind?

The author is a professor of sociology at the National University of Seoul.

One of the most commonly used methods in comparative political analysis is to examine a country alongside others with similar historical or structural characteristics. During the Korean period of rapid economic growth, its most frequent points of comparison were Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong. These countries share large similarities: the colonial heritage, the development strategies led by exports, the industrialization led by the government and the prolonged periods of amazing economic growth.

After the resumption of Korea of ​​the Asian financial crisis of 1997, the comparative cases moved. Germany, with its history of division and reunification; France, known for its republican values ​​and its culture of social dialogue; Sweden, a model of compromise and well-being of work; And the United States, Great Britain and Australia more focused on the market, but with robust social security nets, participated in the discussion. Despite its demographic challenges, even Japan was cited for its relatively fluid adaptation to a super-aging company. Meanwhile, the countries of southern European debt like Greece and Italy have served as edifying tales.

In short, the comparative reference group of Korea has gone from rapidly growing and newly industrialized savings to democratic states established with mature institutions. But this trend has changed again in recent years and not in a direction full of hope.

Korea is now increasingly compared to countries like Turkey, Hungary, Brazil and Thailand. What they share is not a rapid development or a democratic force, but rather a democratic recovery. In economic terms, these countries are also less competitive than the previous benchmarks of Korea. Turkey, often called in Korea as a “brother nation” due to shared historical links, offers a particularly relevant case.

Korea and Turkey both occupy geostrategic positions on the edge of the ancient Korea ideological blocks in the Far East and in Turkey at the west tip of the old eastern block. The two were strongly shaped by the American Cold War strategy, and their modern political stories show striking parallels.

If Korea had Park Chung Hee, Turkey had Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Both were welcomed as national fathers as the architect of the modernization of Korea, Ataturk literally meaning the father of the Turks. Turkey experienced military coups in 1960, 1971 and 1980 which closely reflected the history of Korea for military control. Turkey has also been faced with a failed coup in 2016, a distinction that Korea has not shared so far.

The failed coup attempt by former president Yoon Suk Yeol in 2024 brought the two countries even closer closer. In Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, formerly considered a reformist democrat, has turned into an autocratic leader. He ruled for 11 years as president and 22 years if his time as Prime Minister is included. The coup in 2016 was the turn.

Erdogan said that the coup had been orchestrated by a vast conspiracy led by his exiled rival Fethullah Gulen, now in the United States. Under the guise of supporters of the coup, Erdogan rejected or imprisoned more than 1,000 military officers, more than 2,500 judges and prosecutors and thousands of civil servants. The independent universities have been dismantled, dozens of media have been closed, and even ordinary citizens suspected of supporting the social and educational movements of Glens have been put on black list, stripped of passports or rejected from their work. Access to platforms like Instagram has been blocked. A rubber parliament, dominated by Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP), has offered no control over its growing power.

Ironically, Erdogan was once considered a symbol of democratic transition. By sailing on tensions between Turkish nationalism, Islamism and secularism, it has increased in power by political dexterity to do not spectacular once in power.

In Korea, it was not the army but an in -office president who attempted a coup. You could say that the context is different and that Yoon alone is responsible for the imprudent and illegal act. It should be fully responsible. However, this does not justify the extreme counter-response of the democratic parties. Using its parliamentary supermajority, the party has passed 31 dismissal requests, certain legislators accusing the adversaries of the second, third or fourth coups in the language strangely reminiscent of the post-turns of turkey.

The efforts to intimidate the judiciary and dismiss the chief judge, at a time when the presidential candidate of the parties faces five separate trials, raises serious concerns concerning democratic integrity. Such actions resemble Erdogans tries to consolidate the power and silence of dissent. Korea now reproducing the political trajectory of turkeys through the twin ambitions of Yoon Suk Yeol and Lee Jae-Myung?

The Party of Power of the Conservative People has actually destroyed politically, and the Democratic Party between dangerously near the edge. Unless Korea reverses the course, it can be more and more cited not as a model democracy but as another case study in democratic regression.

Translated from the Jongang Ilbo using an AI generative and published by Korea Jongang Daily staff.