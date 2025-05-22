



Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the long caves in Luoyang, The province of Henan, to obtain an overview of local efforts to improve the protection and sustainable development of cultural and historical benchmarks. This visit also highlighted the growing synergy between cultural preservation and the development of cultural and tourist sectors. The long-term caves, an important historical benchmark of the northern Wei dynasty (386-534), were launched when Emperor Xiaowen moved the capital to Luoyang. The excavation of these caves continued in several dynasties, notably the east of Wei (534-550), Western Wei (535-556), Northern Qi (550-557), Su (581-618), Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279). This remarkable site is a tribute to crafts and the commitment of countless generations of craftsmen. Today, the caves are home to more than 2,300 caves, more than 2,800 inscriptions and nearly 110,000 Buddhist statues, representing an extraordinary cultural and artistic heritage. The site reflects a mixture of influences, from the temple of the Indian cave to the sculptural election seen in the caves of Shanxi Yungang, leading to a synthesis of the styles of the northern dynasty of Wei and Tang. This merger creates an impressive cultural artefact which continues to engage and inspire the world public. In recent years, China has made significant progress in preserving and revitalizing similar caves and historic sites. Long men caves, in particular, have benefited from advanced conservation techniques, such as structural reinforcements, environmental management and digital preservation efforts. For example, high -resolution and printing 3D scanning technologies are used to rebuild damaged sculptures and preserve fragmented artifacts. These digital tools allow virtual caves catering, offering an interactive experience to visitors, both in person and online. An intelligent digital twin platform has been developed, allowing virtual visits to long men caves, where visitors can explore replicas of sculptures and artifacts. This innovative approach to the preservation of heritage is not only to safeguard physical objects, but also to create dynamic and immersive stories that engage visitors thanks to narration and digital innovation. Longmen caves are just one element of Luoyang's extensive efforts to protect and present its cultural heritage. Rich in historical meaning, Luoyang has reinvented itself as a flourishing cultural tourist destination, attracting visitors with its historic monuments and innovative strategies for cultural commitment. Benefiting from more than 5,000 years of Chinese civilization, 4,000 years of urban growth and 1,500 years as an imperial power center, Luoyang has become the city of the Eastern Museums. The city is home to more than 100 museums and commemorative rooms, each offering a unique overview of its rich and diverse history. Digital technology plays a crucial role in bringing cities to life. The interactive displays reinvent the scenes of ancient times, such as the transport of the canal along the large canal built during the Suis and Tang dynasties. In addition, mobile applications allow users around the world to almost explore long men's caves, while virtual reality experiences breathe new life in Buddhist niches. In some museums, visitors can even get involved in immersive experiences, such as night remains that combine a role -playing game with advanced technologies, offering a fresh and engaging way to connect with cultural heritage. The revitalization of ancient cities and historical streets through China is a powerful example of the way in which the cultural economy stimulates growth. While cultural tourism continues to flourish, cities like Suzhou and Hangzhou find new ways to mix their rich stories with modern lifestyles. In Suzhou, traditional culture is harmoniously integrated into contemporary industry and urban life, while Hangzhou has become a dynamic hub where old charm meets digital innovation. Chinese cities breathe new life to their historical inheritances by adopting innovative tourism strategies. The story of Luoyang, as well as other ancient capitals, are reinvented through a mixture of creativity, modern technology and a new sense of orientation. This contemporary interpretation of China's cultural history preserves not only the past, but also opens the way to the future of cultural tourism in the country.

