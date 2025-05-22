Trump confronts Ramaphosa in South Africa with the claim of the Genocide DW 05/22/2025





05/05/2025 May 21, 2025ramaphosa insists “that there is no genocide” after Trump's meeting

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted that, contrary to the statements made by his American counterpart Donald Trump, there is “no genocide in South Africa”.

The question, which was at the heart of the recently tense ties between the two countries, was radically mentioned during the meeting at the Oval Office.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting Trump at the White House, Ramaphosa said “that there is simply no genocide in South Africa”.

During the stretched scenes, Ramaphosa and the members of his delegation repeatedly denied that the minority white South Africans faced fatal violence and persecution.

The South African delegation, however, recognized that violent crimes are a serious problem in their country, while stressing that the majority of victims are black.

South Africa: Trump `impermeable '' to the arguments of Ramaphosa

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Despite the tension exposed, Ramaphosa said that his government would continue to organize discussions with the Trump administration on a series of questions, including trade and industry, and that they had “very good in -depth exchanges”.

“I was rather happy that there is a firm agreement and that we will continue to commit. So there is no disengagement. For us, it was one of the main results,” said the South African chief.

He also said that he wanted to stimulate the South African economy with American investments, which, according to him, would help attack security problems in his nation.

Ramaphosa has also mentioned the African growth and opportunities law (AGOA), which gives certain African nations a franchise access to the US market.

The initiative must expire in September, and there was doubts about the extension of Trump's prices and the volatile approach to its administration to international trade.

The South African leader said discussions on Ogoa's extension would continue.

After the meeting of the oval office, the delegations gathered for a working lunch, which said Ramaphosa also attended by Trump Ally, the billionaire of South African origin Elon Musk.

Ramaphosa told the press conference that Musk had raised the issue of his Tesla electric cars made available for sale in South Africa.

The South African president also said that the use of Starlink, the satellite internet service held by Musk's SpaceX, was not discussed during lunch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/trump-confronts-south-africas-ramaphosa-with-genocide-claim/live-72618239 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos