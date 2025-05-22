Donald Trump Approval Note on almost all key questions





President Donald Trump's approval rating is negative on almost all problems, according to a new poll.

A Marquette Law School's survey, carried out between May 5 and May 15 at 1,004 adults, shows that Trump is underwater on each problem other than border security, where its net approval rating amounts to +12 points, with 56% approval and 44% disapproving.

Immigration ranks second in approval, the Americans have uniformly divided 50-50, which resulted in a clear approval of zero.

The other areas where it is negative includes foreign policy (-14 net approval), the economy (-16) and the conflict of Russia-Ukraine (-20).

Trump is doing well worse on the economic issues hitting voters' wallets. Its management of prices leads to a clear disapproval of -26, while its response to inflation and the cost of living is the lowest, with a clear approval of -32.

The survey had an error margin of more or less 3.6 percentage points.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Oval Blanche Office on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC president Donald Trump, talks to the Oval Blanche office on May 20, 2025, in Washington, DC Alex Brandon / AP why he is important

The brutal fracture in the approval ratings based on problems highlights the challenges that its administration is faced in maintaining public support. While his approach to border security and immigration continues to resonate with a large part of the electorate, the persistent dissatisfaction of his treatment of inflation and prices could threaten to erode this support.

What to know

Inflation and the cost of living is not only where Trump gets the worst, but also the first issue for voters, because 36% of Americans say that this is the most important problem with which the country is confronted.

At the same time, 61% of Americans think that Trump policies will increase inflation, while 28% think they will reduce it.

And among the Republicans, the belief in Trump's ability to reduce inflation has regularly decreased. In December 2024, 76% of GOP voters thought that its policies would reduce inflation. In May 2025, this number fell 55%. Trump's approval rating on the economy has been down since he announced his “Liberation Day” prices on April 2.

The move has taken a tour of the markets and aroused fears concerning inflation. Despite uncertainty, the Labor Department declared slower annual increases in April. Nevertheless, the survey shows that the national mood remains pessimistic.

Only 42% of Americans say that the country is heading in the right direction, while 58% say it is on the wrong track. On the economy, 32% of rate conditions as excellent or good, while 69% say that things are not so good or poor.

On the issue of immigration, Trump is doing a little better. The survey shows that voters largely support the aggressive immigration program of Trump, which included mass deportations and a stricter development and the reduction of legal immigration routes.

Some 66% of respondents prefer the expulsion of illegal immigrants, although the support falls to 42% when respondents are informed that immigrants have jobs, no criminal records and live in the United States for years.

Trump's floating proposal to send us citizens found guilty of certain crimes to Salvador prisons finds the support of 40% of Americans, the strongest support among the Republicans.

The figures show a boost for Trump's policy on border security, which has been obvious in other polls, including the latest Fox News survey of April and the latest force survey in Numbers / Verasight, which showed the president underwater on each problem other than border security.

Although immigration was a major theme of Trump's successful campaign for the White House, the problem ranks the most important for only 9% of respondents.

Overall, the survey shows that 46% of respondents say they approve of the work that Trump does as president and 54% disapprove of. This is unchanged from the National Marquette survey in March.

This is in accordance with other polls, which have shown that although Trump's approval notes have not improved considerably since mid-April, they have not deteriorated either.

For example, a Yougov survey carried out from May 6 to May 8 set the approval of Trump at 42%, unchanged from the previous week, while disapproval fell slightly from 52 to 50%.

Likewise, a Quantus Insights survey from May 5 to 7 has not shown no significant movement, strengthening the idea that the number of Trump has stabilized – for now.

But other surveys have shown notation of Trump's approval. The Newsweek tracker shows that Trump's approval rating is currently 47% while 50% disapprove of. Earlier this month, Trump's approval rating was 44% in the tracker when his disapproval was firmly in the 1950s.

The latest initiate survey, carried out between May 17 and May 19 among 1,000 probable voters, gave Trump a net approval of +11 points, with 55% approval and 44% disapproval. It was up compared to a net approval of +2 points in early May, when 46% approved and 44% disapproved.

And the latest Morning Consult survey has also shown an increase in Trump's approval rating, with 48% approval and 50% disapproving, giving the president a net approval of -2 points, against -7 in early May when 45% approved and 52% disapproved. This is his highest approval note since mid-March.

PolldateAPPPROVEDISAPPPROVERASMUSSENME 204950INSIDEID AD ENTERMAY 17-195544 MORNING CONSULTMAY 16-194850YOUGOV / Economistmay 16-194351REURS / IPSOSMAY 16-184252HARRISXMAY 14-154748J.L. Partnersmay 13-145050 The Bullfinch May 9-134551 Echelon Insightsmay 8-124652marquetmquetmaucay 5-154654 group 5-154654

The latest JL Partners / Daily Mail survey carried out between May 13 and 14 among the 1,003 registered voters, obtained the Trump approval rating at 50%, up 5 points, compared to 45% in April.

The most recent Yougov / Economist survey, carried out between May 16 and 19 in 1,710 adults, showed a smaller increase, with its 43%approval rating, against 42%in the previous survey, and its disapproval at 51%, against 52%.

What people say

The director of marquette election, Charles Franklin, said: “The much higher note of inflation and the cost of living in all parties of parties compared to immigration is indicative of the risk that Trump covers, despite his relatively high ratings on the border and immigration, taking measures that threaten to increase inflation.”

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolution of prices and concerns about a recession.

