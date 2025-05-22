Since a time when even the basic necessities such as matches and soap have had to be imported, China has turned into the largest manufacturing power in the world with the most complete range of industrial sectors.

“China has always joined the development of the real economy … which turned out to be the right way,” said President Xi Jinping during his Luoyang Bearing Group Co. inspection visit, Ltd. In the Henan province this week.

As a dorsal spine of Chinese manufacturing prowess, traditional manufacturing is essential to stabilize employment and budgetary income and the maintenance of international competitiveness.

Today, the value added production of traditional industries, including steel, non -ferrous metals, machines and textiles, represents almost 80% of the total of the manufacturing sector.

The construction of a stronger manufacturing sector was at the top of the agenda, which is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission.

By emphasizing the importance of technology and innovation, he directed scanning efforts to transform and improve the country's manufacturing sector, a key step to advance the country's high -quality development and modernization in the midst of global economic uncertainties.

During its domestic inspections in recent years, XI has always visited businesses and factories. He inspects production lines, engages in conversations with front -line workers and wins a first -hand understanding of products and progress made in transformation and upgrade.

For example, in January 2025, while inspecting a cold mill of the Bensteel group in the province of Liaoning, XI visited the company control center to check the operation of the intelligent centralized control system. He said the manufacturing sector should continue to pursue higher standards, smarter operations and more environmentally friendly development, and manufacture more technology intensity products with higher added value.

Since the introduction of the concept of new quality productive forces in 2023, XI has constantly stressed that traditional industries have been the cornerstone to develop these advanced productive capacities.

During a deliberation during the national annual legislative session of last year, XI noted that the development of new quality productive forces “does not mean neglecting or abandoning traditional industries”.

This point was reinforced in May of last year when he visited the Shandong province and congratulated the port of Rizhao for its successful transformation of a traditional port into a modern port. “The port has not only reached high-level freight flow on a national scale, but has also acquired precious information to promote new quality productive forces thanks to the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries,” he said.

Guided by its vision, China has made great progress to accelerate the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, in particular by digital empowerment and green transitions.

Technologies as an industrial internet, 5G and AI have been widely applied in traditional industries. In 2024, investments in technological upgrades in the manufacturing sector increased by 8% over a year, exceeding the overall growth of investments.

In the main energy industries such as chemicals, building materials, steel and non -ferrous metals, energy consumption per unit of value added fell in 2024 compared to the previous year.

To achieve Chinese modernization, consolidating the country's industrial forces has become more and more vital. Traditional industries are now invited to go up the value chain, supporting the scale while improving quality.

An excellent example is the Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd., which has taken advantage of innovation to carry out breakthroughs in key technologies. High -end bearings now represent 70% of its total output value.

China must continue to strengthen the manufacturing sector, to join the principles of autonomy and strength … and to cultivate a solid high quality talent basin to advance Chinese modernization, noted XI during its visit to the company.

“Innovation is the vital element of manufacturing, which means mastering basic technologies in key areas,” said Xi.