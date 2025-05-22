Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not reject the claims of Trump “ India-Pak Ceasefire 'even once: Congress





President Donald Trump repeating his assertion that he settled the recent conflict between India and Pakistan by trade, the Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not reject this statement even once and asked what this “silence” meant. The chief of the media and advertising of the congress, Pawan Khera, said that it was the eighth time that President Trump made this statement that he had arrested Sindoor. “He claims to have used the trade to bring India to put an end to Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Modi did not reject this statement even once. What does this silence mean?” Khera said in a post on X. In his remarks in the oval office at a meeting with the South African president on a visit, Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump said: “If you take a look at what we have just done with Pakistan and India. We have settled this whole, and I think that I settled it by trade.” He said the United States was doing a “big problem” with India and Pakistan.

“And I said,” What are you doing guys? “Said Trump. “Someone had to be the last to shoot. But the shooting was more and more, larger and larger, deeper and deeper in the countries. And we talked to them, and I think we, you know, I hate saying that we have settled it, then two days later, something happens, and they say that it is Trump's fault. Live events

“But … Pakistan has excellent people and a very good, great leader. And India is my friend, Modi,” said Trump to whom the South African president replied, “Modi, Commé en-AMI”. “He's a great guy and I called them both. He's something good,” said Trump. The American president has repeatedly said that he has helped settle tensions between India and Pakistan. India carried out precision strikes under operation Sindoor on terrorist infrastructure at the beginning of May 7 in response to the terrorist attack on April 22 which killed 26 people. After Indian action, Pakistan tried to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. Indian forces have launched a fierce counterattack on several Pakistani military installations. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross -border drones and missiles. On May 10, Trump announced that India and Pakistan had accepted a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of “mediated” talks by Washington.

