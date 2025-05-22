ISRAELI academics have expressed concerns concerning the potential direct confrontation between Trkiye and Israel on Syria, citing the ideological differences and the dynamics of regional power as major obstacles to the improvement of bilateral relations, according to exclusive interviews carried out by Trkiye today.

Even if Trkiye avoids looking like a “boss” in his relations with the new direction of Syria, interviews with Israeli university adults reveal that Israel considers Trkiye as the new “protector and boss” of Syria.

Turkish cavalry guards waving the Israeli and Turkish flags, to welcome the Israeli president in the capital Ankara, March 9, 2022. (AFP photo)

Trkiye vs Israel: Syria as a flash point for a potential conflict

Professor Meir LitvakFrom the Department of History of the Middle East to the University of Tel Aviv, warns that changes in the political landscape of Syria could bring Trkiye and Israel to “an open confrontation”.

“Trkiye is the dominant foreign player in Syria; it is in many ways a boss and a protector of the new diet in Syria,” Litvak told Trkiye today. “Israel, following the attack from Hamas to Gaza, is afraid of a potential conflict with the new government in Syria and has taken various military measures to deprive the new regime of certain military capacities, and temporarily seized, in my opinion, various positions in Syria.”

He added that since Trkiye considers that Israeli measures measures as an attack on Syria have threatened a recovery action, although the two parties are currently showing a deduction.

Erdogan can harden the position on Israel with the support of Atmene, says the Israeli academic

The impact of the Trump administration on relations

The academics addressed the potential impact of the Trump administration on Trkiye-Israel relations, Professor Litvak noting that Trump considers Trkiye as an ally and has a “very favorable vision” of President Erdogan.

“I do not think he will play a mediation role between the two countries. He can put constraints on Israel, and his attitude could give President Erdogan the confidence he can take a more difficult position towards Israel,” said Litvak.

Professor Dan Shapira of the Middle East Studies Department of Bar-Ilan University offered a slightly more optimistic opinion, saying: “President Trump considers both Israel and Trkiye as close allies. I hope he would help heal the current Turkish attitudes towards Israel.”

Trkiye firmly condemns Israeli attacks and civil murder in Gaza, rising at the genocide for international observers.

Mavi Marmara Incident: Historical rupture points in relations

The two academics identified the Mavi Marmara 2010 incident as a critical break in the relations of Trkiye-Israel, with a new deterioration after October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks Israel and the following war in Gaza.

“You can think of several crises. Shortly after his election, Erdogan (then still Prime Minister) began to distance himself from Israel, considering him too closely aligned with the Turkish army. For example, he decided not to sign new agreements with the Israeli defense industry,” said Litvak.

“Mavi Marmara’s incident was certainly a major crisis, which led to a strong deterioration in relations. Although Prime Minister Netanyahu apologized to Trkiye at the request of US President Obama, bilateral relations were not completely recovered,” said Litvak.

Shapira noted that “for Israeli public opinion, it took several years to absorb the size of the crisis, because the Israelis liked to love Trkiye, Turkish culture and the Turks”.

Little optimism for short -term improvement

The two teachers are pessimistic about improving links while current leaders remain in power in both countries.

“I really doubt the potential for improvement as long as President Erdogan is in power. I think that his ideological emotional hostility and perhaps also towards Israel is too deep to allow improvement on his side,” said Litvak.

Shapira has expressed his concern about the potential climbing of conflicts, declaring: “I hope that we will not fight in an open war. There are voices here by saying that we should be prepared for such a scenario. Those who speak of such a war are certain that will win and who will lose.”

Israeli perspectives on Syria

Shapira has described two competing Israeli attitudes towards Syria: allowing it to fragment in the cantons or to support a strong central government to prevent anarchy. He noted Israel's interest in the Russian military presence in Syria as a counterweight to Turkish influence in the North.

“Israel would be very interested in restoring or improving its relations with Trkiye, but it belongs to Trkiye,” concluded Shapira.