Politics
Erdogan can harden the position on Israel with the support of Atmene, says the Israeli academic
ISRAELI academics have expressed concerns concerning the potential direct confrontation between Trkiye and Israel on Syria, citing the ideological differences and the dynamics of regional power as major obstacles to the improvement of bilateral relations, according to exclusive interviews carried out by Trkiye today.
Even if Trkiye avoids looking like a “boss” in his relations with the new direction of Syria, interviews with Israeli university adults reveal that Israel considers Trkiye as the new “protector and boss” of Syria.
Turkish cavalry guards waving the Israeli and Turkish flags, to welcome the Israeli president in the capital Ankara, March 9, 2022. (AFP photo)
Trkiye vs Israel: Syria as a flash point for a potential conflict
Professor Meir LitvakFrom the Department of History of the Middle East to the University of Tel Aviv, warns that changes in the political landscape of Syria could bring Trkiye and Israel to “an open confrontation”.
“Trkiye is the dominant foreign player in Syria; it is in many ways a boss and a protector of the new diet in Syria,” Litvak told Trkiye today. “Israel, following the attack from Hamas to Gaza, is afraid of a potential conflict with the new government in Syria and has taken various military measures to deprive the new regime of certain military capacities, and temporarily seized, in my opinion, various positions in Syria.”
He added that since Trkiye considers that Israeli measures measures as an attack on Syria have threatened a recovery action, although the two parties are currently showing a deduction.
Erdogan can harden the position on Israel with the support of Atmene, says the Israeli academic
The impact of the Trump administration on relations
The academics addressed the potential impact of the Trump administration on Trkiye-Israel relations, Professor Litvak noting that Trump considers Trkiye as an ally and has a “very favorable vision” of President Erdogan.
“I do not think he will play a mediation role between the two countries. He can put constraints on Israel, and his attitude could give President Erdogan the confidence he can take a more difficult position towards Israel,” said Litvak.
Professor Dan Shapira of the Middle East Studies Department of Bar-Ilan University offered a slightly more optimistic opinion, saying: “President Trump considers both Israel and Trkiye as close allies. I hope he would help heal the current Turkish attitudes towards Israel.”
Trkiye firmly condemns Israeli attacks and civil murder in Gaza, rising at the genocide for international observers.
Erdogan can harden the position on Israel with the support of Atmene, says the Israeli academic
Mavi Marmara Incident: Historical rupture points in relations
The two academics identified the Mavi Marmara 2010 incident as a critical break in the relations of Trkiye-Israel, with a new deterioration after October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks Israel and the following war in Gaza.
“You can think of several crises. Shortly after his election, Erdogan (then still Prime Minister) began to distance himself from Israel, considering him too closely aligned with the Turkish army. For example, he decided not to sign new agreements with the Israeli defense industry,” said Litvak.
“Mavi Marmara’s incident was certainly a major crisis, which led to a strong deterioration in relations. Although Prime Minister Netanyahu apologized to Trkiye at the request of US President Obama, bilateral relations were not completely recovered,” said Litvak.
Shapira noted that “for Israeli public opinion, it took several years to absorb the size of the crisis, because the Israelis liked to love Trkiye, Turkish culture and the Turks”.
Erdogan can harden the position on Israel with the support of Atmene, says the Israeli academic
Little optimism for short -term improvement
The two teachers are pessimistic about improving links while current leaders remain in power in both countries.
“I really doubt the potential for improvement as long as President Erdogan is in power. I think that his ideological emotional hostility and perhaps also towards Israel is too deep to allow improvement on his side,” said Litvak.
Shapira has expressed his concern about the potential climbing of conflicts, declaring: “I hope that we will not fight in an open war. There are voices here by saying that we should be prepared for such a scenario. Those who speak of such a war are certain that will win and who will lose.”
Israeli perspectives on Syria
Shapira has described two competing Israeli attitudes towards Syria: allowing it to fragment in the cantons or to support a strong central government to prevent anarchy. He noted Israel's interest in the Russian military presence in Syria as a counterweight to Turkish influence in the North.
“Israel would be very interested in restoring or improving its relations with Trkiye, but it belongs to Trkiye,” concluded Shapira.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/region/israeli-academics-warn-of-potential-confrontation-in-turkiye-israel-relations-over-sy-3201694
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tsunami issued in Greece after 6.1 rock earthquake islands
- Verification of the facts of Trump's claims in matters of “genocide” of white farmers in South Africa
- Boris Johnson wanted authoritarian co -vored rules, investigation in investigation
- The American Treasury confirms the end of the penny
- Imran Khan takes Jibe to Gennir, says he should have given himself the title of “King” instead of the field marshal
- Summary | Nhler had inconsistencies in testimony during the sexual attack test of ex-world junior players, right rules
- New approaches to prevent malaria transmission hold the promise
- Trump ambushes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Oval Office
- Police ensure that the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo is original, that's the reason!
- British -Politico on charges of weakening the UK trade trading and WTO rules
- Herentennistrio earns CSC Academic All-district Honors
- Russia wets fresh sanctions