



Speaking at a unity forum, the governor of Utah Spencer Cox says he wants the president to work to bring people together more often.

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Governor Spencer Cox says a few words during a ceremonial bill to highlight the historical legislation that establishes UTAH as a national leader in the protection of online children, in the Capitol Golden Salle, Friday, April 4, 2025.

| May 21, 2025, 12:00 p.m.

| Updated: 7:35 p.m.

When Governor Spencer Cox approved Donald Trump for the president last July, Cox sent a letter to the Republican candidate expressing his conviction that, after a quasi-Assassination, Trump had an opportunity, like Abraham Lincoln, to unite a country on the verge of tearing himself off.

Almost a year later, Cox said he wanted the present president would spend more time trying to build common ground with political opponents.

I think that if he was here, Hed tells you that it is not his priority, the governor said on Monday during a common ground forum organized by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in California.

Author Steve Hayes, who moderated the discussion, noted that Coxs approved many of his supporters and asked the governor a stage report on the way he thinks that the president did.

Cox said he had an excellent relationship with Trump, even if it is not a supported secret identifier of other candidates for the presidency.

It was not my first choice. He was far on the list. He knows it, we had these conversations, said Cox. However, you know, there was a time when I could burn everything and say, that's what will happen, or I can try to help and try to improve things and that's certainly what I tried to do in this space.

Over the past two years, Cox has better promoted its philosophy of disagreement which focuses on the possibility of solving litigious problems with respect and civility. The governor said he had discussions with the president on the subjects on which they agree and those where they disagree, but he would like him to adopt the best mantra in disagreement.

I think it would be more successful if he did, said Cox. I think that when there have been opportunities for him to think and change the course to bring people together, it can be really good in this area.

But, he said, in the current political climate, there is not much incitement to the leaders to promote unity. He specifically referenced a meeting of the association of national governors last year with the president of the time, Joe Biden, where Cox, as president of the association at the time, made a traditional toast to the president.

(Pete Marovich | The New York Times) Governor Spencer Cox of Utah Toasts, President Joe Biden, during a bipartite gathering of State governors, at the White House of Washington, on Saturday February 24, 2024.

The image of this toast was found in advertisements by the primary republican opponent of Coxs, the former representative Phil Lyman, attacking the governor to be too friendly towards the president of the opposing party.

It has become common, said Cox, so that people identify themselves more with their political allegiance rather than members of a community, and the trend is exacerbated by social media that allow people to enter these island groups and prevent us from finding the truth.

Were only people, he added, who sound like us and we are rewarded by bringing people down.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2025/05/21/is-donald-trump-uniting-county-gov/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos