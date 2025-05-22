PM to inaugurate 103 AMRIT BHARAT railway stations on May 22





The newly improved Mumbai Mumbui station commuters in Mumbai on May 19, 2025. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 stations in the AMRIT railroad trackThanks to video conferences during an event in Bikaner, Rajasthan, May 22. These stations, located in 86 districts of 18 States and territories of the Union, were developed at a cost of more than 1,100 crore. More than 1,300 stations are redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and improve passenger equipment as part of the Amrit Bharat Station (ABS) scheme, said a spokesperson for the ministry of railways. Mr. Modi will inaugurate Deshnoke station in Bikaner, Rajasthan, refurbished under ABS and Flag of Bikaner-Mumbai Express Train Service (21903) of the station. The station serves pilgrims and tourists visiting the Karni Mata temple here, and its construction is inspired by the temple architecture with a theme of the vault and the column. The Begumpet station in Telangana is inspired by the architecture of the Kakatiya Empire. The Thawe Bihar station incorporates various murals and works of art representing Maa Thawewali, the presidential deity of the temple here, which is one of the 52 sites known as Shakti Peethas, and describing paintings by Madhubani. The Dakor station in Gujarat is inspired by Ranchhodrai Ji Maharaj, a form of Lord Krishna. Among the renovated stations that will be inaugurated, five come from Karnataka: Gadag, completed at a cost of 23.24 crore, Dharwad (17.1 crore), Bagalkot (16.06 crore), Munirabad (18.40 crore) and Gokak (16.98 crore), said Railways. The amrit stations redeveloped across India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage as well as passenger-centered equipment, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Railways. Mr. Modi will also throw the basic stone of the railway line Churu-Sadulpur (58 km) and will devote to the nation the electrified railway lines of Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km), Phulera-degana (109 km), Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari Barmer (129 Kmer). The PM will also inaugurate road infrastructure, medical education and solar energy projects during the visit. Bikaner-Mumbai Express Service The Bikaner-Mumbai Express Train Service (21903) will take place between Bandra Terminus and Bikaner on a weekly base. The train should leave Bandra Terminus every Monday (May 19, 2025) at 11:25 p.m. and reach Bikaner at 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025). On the return, the train (21904) will leave Bikaner on Wednesday May 21, 2025) at 8:50 a.m. and will reach the terminus of Bandra Thursday, May 22, 2025) at 6:45 a.m. The train will stop in Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand Nadiad, Sabarmati, Mehsana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Phalna, Marwad, Pali Marwa, Jodhpur, Marrta Road, Nagaur, Nagaur, Naukhaur, Deshnoke Stations. The 22 coaches train will include 18 3AC coaches, two 2ac coaches, two baggage coaches and two general brake van.

