Minsk, May 22 (Belta) President Belarusian Aleksandr Lukashenko underlined the key role of Chinese chief Xi Jinping in the development of Bélarus-Chine cooperation when he met the Vice-Minister of the Council of State of China Liu Guozhong in Minsk on May 21, learned Belta.

We welcome you to Bélarus. We see you not only as a senior official, but first of all as an envoy of Chinese friends, the great Chinese state. You are responsible for Belarusian-Chinese relations with our Deputy Prime Minister Snopkov. I want to give you a lot of credit for significant progress in our relationships in specific fields. We meet [representatives of] Many countries and sign memorandums and intention agreements. And as far as you are concerned, we have been implementing specific contracts for a long time. And you and your colleagues deserve a lot of credit for this, noted the Belarusian chef.

At the same time, Aleksandr Lukashenko underlined the huge personal contribution of Xi Jinping to the development of bilateral relations: everything I said in any way decreases the role of the president of the RPC, my great friend Xi Jinping. If he had not resumed the leadership of the party and the State, then, these achievements would probably not have been possible and, perhaps, we would not have met today.

Liu Guozhong arrived at Bélarus the day before. He is also co-chair of the Belarus-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee.

Liu Guozhong participated in the sixth meeting of this committee which was held in Minsk. The first Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov participated in the meeting. After the meeting, a number of documents were signed. This is in particular a memorandum of understanding on the strengthening of investment cooperation in the digital economy, a protocol of the Commission of the Belarusian State Committee on Sciences and Technology and the Chinese Ministry of Sciences and Technology on the definition of flagship projects for 2025-2026. The protocol of the intergovernmental committee meeting offered the intention of declaring 2026-2027 thematic years of Biélorusschinaise industrial cooperation.