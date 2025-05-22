PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Bikaner -Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express Train today know the inaugural race, stops, calendar, ticket price – Infrastructure





Updated on May 22, 2025 12:08 am Ist The Bikaner to Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express inaugural Special Train Service will have a total of 18 coaches. (Image: istock / etnow.in) Bikaner – Mumbai Express Train, Bikaner at Mumbai Express Train Inaugural Run: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reported a new express train between Bikaner and Mumbai on Thursday. The Bikaner train in Mumbai Express will improve connectivity in the region. Bikaner-Mumbai Express Run Inaugural: road, distance, train number, travel time Train number 04707 Bikaner-Mumbai Express will appear at Bandra Terminus. Thursday, May 22, 2025), the train will be an inaugural special between the two stations. The Bikaner-Bandra terminus will cover a distance of 1213 km in 23:25. Bikaner to Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express Train: stops During its inaugural race today, train number 04707 Bikaner in Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express Train will stop at 19 stations, notably Deshnoke, Abu Road, Palanpur, Mahesana, Sabarmati BG, Nadiad Borivali. Bikaner in Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express an inaugural race: composition of the coach The Bikaner to Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express Inaugural Special Train Service will have a total of 18 coaches, including 16 third AC economy and 02 electric cars. Bikaner to Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express run inaugural: ticket price The price to travel on the Bikaner train to Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express is Rs 1365 for the AC 3 Economy class (3rd). Bikaner in Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express an inaugural race: Timing Train number 04707, Bikaner – Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Inauguration Special Train Service will leave from Deshnok on Thursday 22.05.2025 at 10:30 am and will reach Bikaner station at 11:15 am, and left Bikaner station at 12:35 pm and Reach Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) the following day, Friday at 12:00. Bikaner in Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express a regular race The Bikaner to Bandra Terminus (Mumbai) Express train will start its regular or commercial race from next week. End of the article

