Do you get bored during a working meeting? For Chinese officials who seek to rest on potted pots in pots in pots, luck: such plants are now prohibited.

The same goes for alcohol and cigarettes during work meals, which could have been an advantage of work.

China tightens the screws on the use of waste of public money, calling on civil servants to reduce and free More funds for real economic needs.

For the first time in 12 years, he updated on May 18 a set of rules So that civil servants strictly practice savings and fight on unnecessary expenses. It is the last movement of Chinas in its long -standing austerity length, which in 2025 has also seen a refreshment of the Communist Parties frugality code.

The Penny-Pinching occurs while the second economy in the world supports the upward budgetary pressures. Tax revenue decreases, government spending is increasing and Beijing must keep an eye on the strengthening of an economy faced with volatile trade winds.

Party and government organizations must take the lead to tighten their belts (Guo Jin Ri Zi),, exhorted A first -page comment in the Official Journal of the Parties on May 19 which accompanied the publication of the regulations.

What are these rules?

The regulations in question were deployed for the first time in 2013, as part of President Xi Jinpings, the effort to eliminate corruption and debauchery across the country.

They apply to a wide bunch of institutions Party, State and Legislature included Is how civil servants should save expenses such as official travel, offices and cars.

Among the new updates are instructions to keep work meals, meet Spartan places and vehicles. High -end dishes, cigarettes and alcohol should not be served; Meeting rooms should not be decorated with tailor -made flowers, plants or decorations; And official cars should not be equipped with luxury interiors.

Officials were also invited to save everything from all, from prices to excess food. Unnecessary meetings should absolutely not be held; in person t rainfall must be carried out online if possible; and public institutions should do more to eliminate food waste In staff canteens.

And for drums on the point, the propaganda units across the country were request To promote an atmosphere where extravagance is shameful and savings are honorable. The institutions were also invited to intensify their monitoring of the implementation of regulations.

In addition to reducing costs, the rules too emphasize that the use of public funds for white elephant projects is prohibited. These refer to expensive vanity projects and public works undertaken just so that civil servants can claim credit expenses that attracted Beijing to draining public resources and contributing to unbearable debt.

An example, which the state media had previously profiled, is a ski resort in a poor industrial city which has only one month's ski season each year and already has two other ski resorts.

It was one of the 16 non-viable projects that the senior official of LiuPanshui, in the southwest of Guizhou province, had pleaded in order to impress its superiors, accumulating more than 150 billion yuan (26.8 billion dollars) in debt in more than five years.

These backs and donations are distinct from the Communist regions eight directives A code of conduct promoting frugality which was published for the first time in 2012 for senior party officials.

However, there are rides in the content, and some of the latest additions to the rules derive from the code of frugality.

Why now?

That Beijing has deemed good to dust off and update its rules on the costs of waste of waste, at least in part, of its budgetary pressures in force, analysts said to Times .

This also comes in the heels of a distinct esteritory campaign launched in March to refresh the executives of the parties of the eight directives. But even before that, the calls to civil servants tighten their belts reproduced.

Currently, the finances of local governments are generally faced with difficulties, said Dr. Peng Peng, executive president of Guangdong Society of Reform, a reflection group.

Limited funds should be used to stabilize economic growth, confidence and expectations … There is therefore a certain degree of emergency to tighten the tap on non-essential spending, he said.

In the first four months of 2025, Chinese governments have dropped 0.4% compared to the previous year, while spending increased by 4.6%, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Taxes that constitute a key element in government revenue decreased by 2.1% during the same period, following a decrease of 3.4% in 2024. These were bumpled by a low real estate market, a drop in prices and tax relief that the authorities have distributed to help companies.

But, even if saving public institutions will help relieve local governments of budgetary pressures, it is not a fundamental solution, since their share of overall expenses were not too high, said Dr. Peng.

The Western municipality of Chongqing, for example, reported that the austerity measures had saved some 5.4 billion yuan in expense in 2024. It was Less than 1% of its total expenses that year.

Anecdotally, updated regulations seem to have attracted support voices, especially from the Top Liquor Distillery, a state -owned company, even if its sales could take a hit. The Kweichow Moutais share price dropped by around 2% on May 19, the first day of negotiation after the announcement of the rules.

I approve of the regulations of the bottom of my heart, said Zhang Deqin, the head of the company, at his annual shareholders meeting that day. The day before, a banquet seated for the shareholders was transformed into a buffet meal, and the company served blueberry juice instead of its usual Moutai liqueur, local media reported.

The sidewalk on consumption consumption comes shortly after Chinese anti-corruption inspectors said last week that a local official died after soaring baijiu (Liquor) with colleagues during a banquet organized during a training course on the directives of the eight parties.

The alcohol rule will save the stomach and the livers of many civil servants, said a Weibo user of Guangdong. My friends from civil servants are all very grateful.

But there were also critical voices, some of which argued that austerity measures could weigh on the domestic demand that Beijing hopes to stimulate.

Like this, it will be even more difficult to raise consumption, wrote a Shanghai Weibo user, in an article that has been appreciated more than 1,000 times.

Joyce ZK Lim is the correspondent for Times China Straits, based in Shenzhen.

