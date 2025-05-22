Bareskrim declared the initial diploma of Jokowi and did not find a criminal offense

JAKARTA (Lenera) – The Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) Bareskrim Polri said that the baccalaureate at Faculty of Forestry at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) belonging to the former Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was from.

Consequently, the criminal investigation police decided not to find a criminal offense in the case. Bareskrim has also ceased to investigate reports related to the alleged property of the fake diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which was published by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) because.

Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri, Brigadier General Pol. Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, explained that the results had been obtained after the investigator with the Forensic Laboratory Center (Puslabfor) of the criminal investigation in criminal investigation scientifically examined the diploma.

“The investigators received the original diploma number numbered 1120 in the name of Joko Widodo with NIM (student registration number) 1681/KT Faculty of Forestry UGM on November 5, 1985,” he said during a press conference at the Bareskrim Polri building, Jakarta, Thursday on 5/22/2025) Cité d'Antara.

He said the diploma had been tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample in the form of a graduate of three of Jokowi colleagues at the Conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The test includes paper materials, paper safety, printing techniques, ink of handwriting, stamp stamps and the signature of the dean and the chancellor at the time.

The result, it is known that the Jokowi diploma which is proof with a diploma which is a comparison is identical. “From this research, the evidence and the comparison are identical or come from the same product,” he said.

Dittipidum and Puslabfor also tested the authenticity of Jokowi's thesis entitled Study of the consumption of plywood diagrams in the city of Surakarta. The thesis was tested by Puslabfor with a comparison of the senior thesis and the Junior Joko Widodo thesis.

From the test, the investigator identified two types of typewriters used to do the thesis, namely the type of elite and PICA letter.

In Jokowi's thesis, the typewriter used is the PICA type. In addition, the thesis approval sheet is made with a typographic printing technique so that when touched, writing is uneven or concave.

“With the Labfor test, it complies with the information of the printing owner at that time so that there is no printing process using other tools other than printing equipment or typography of hand press or typography,” he said.

After having collected the results of the survey, examining the witnesses and documents, as well as the realization of the title of the case, Dittipidum also declared that there was no criminal offense.

“What we said earlier, after that, we will achieve a legal certainty, what a legal certainty as indicated at the time of the release that no criminal event was found,” he said as cited by Cnnindonesia.

Djuhandhani said that Jokowi's high school and S1 diplomas were original after the investigators examined documents and related witnesses.

In addition, Djuhandhani said, the investigators obtained the fact that Jokowi fulfilled the requirements for graduation to the Faculty of UGM Forestry.

“Thus, the results of the Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri survey, hopefully, will be able to respond to the controversy that occurred in the community about the diploma belonging to Mr. Jokowi,” added Djuhandhani.

We know that this investigation is a follow -up of the complaint subject by the Ulama team and defenders of activists (TPUA) chaired by Egi Sudjana.

The public complaint (DUMAS) was recorded with a special number / TPUA / XII / 2024 dated December 9, 2024 concerning the complaints of public conclusions (and various social media as a form of Nottoir FEITEN) Legal diploma S1 Jokowi.

Jokowi was examined by the investigator of the criminal investigation police in the event of an alleged property of a false diploma published by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA).

Jokowi said that during the one hour exam, he was questioned 22 questions from investigators from the Directorate of General Crimes of the Criminal Survey.