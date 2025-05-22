Modis Mind is cool, but the blood works Hot Sindoor flows in my veins: in bikaner, PMS message in Pakistan | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that the Indian armed forces knelt in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and that the world and the enemies of the country have now seen what is happening when Sindoor (Vermilion) turns into cannon powder, adding that Garam Sindoor is going through his veins now.

He said that the Indias response is a new form of justice and stressed that there will be no trade or talks with Pakistan now. Significantly, the PM said that recent developments have clearly indicated three things: that there will be an adapted response to each terrorist attack; that India will not be frightened by the threats of an atomic bomb; And that India considers the actors of the Pakistanal States and non -state as one.

Addressing a rally in Bikaner, of which parties were recently attacked by Pakistan, the Prime Minister said: this courageous land of Rajasthan teaches us that there is nothing bigger than the country or its people. On April 22, terrorists asked religion (before shooting the victims of Pahagam) and destroyed the Sindoor of our sisters. These bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but they pierced the chests of 140 crores of people from the country. After that, every citizen of the country united and has committed to destroy the terrorists and give them a punishment beyond the imagination. Today, with your blessings and with the value of the country's armed forces, we lived up to this promise. Our government has given three forces free. And the three armies together created such a chakravyuh (web) that Pakistan was forced to kneel, said the PM. Saathiyon, 22 Tareek Ke Jawab Mein, Humne 22 minutes Mein Aatankiyon Ke 9 Sabse Bade Thikane Tabah Kar Diye. Duniya ne desh ke dushmano ne bhi dekh liya, ki jab sindoor baan jata hai toh nateeja kya hota hai (friends, in response to the attack on April 22, we destroy the nine bigggst in terrrorist hide in terrorists in 22 minutes. The PM-Pun has seen. Pakistan can never win a direct war with India. Whenever there is a direct war, Pakistan must undergo a humiliating defeat. This is why Pakistan has made terrorism its weapon of war. Since independence, this has been happening for several decades, he said. Pakistan has used terror, killing innocent people, creating an atmosphere of fear in India. But Pakistan has forgotten something. AB, my Bharti Ka Sevak Modi Yahan Seenda Taan Khada Hai. Modi Ka Dimag Thhanda Hai, Thanda Rehta Hai, Lekin Modi Ka Lahu Garam Hota Hai. Aur Ab toh Modi Ki Nason Mein Lahu Nahi, Garam Sindoor Beh Raha Hai (now, the servant of Mother India Modi is standing here with his heart. He said it was not a vengeance game, but a new form of justice. This is the Sindoor operation. It is not only Aakrosh (indignation), Ye Samagra Bha Raudra Roop Hai, Ye Bharat Ka Naya Swaroop Hai (this is the fierce form of all India, it is the new face of India). Referring to Balakot 2019 strikes by India, he said, Pehle Ghar Mein Ghus Kar Kar Kiya Vaar, Ab Seedha Seene by Kiya Prahaar Hai. Aatank ka phan kuchalne ki yahi reeti hai yahi neeti hai, yehi bharat hai, naya bharat hai (first, we attacked them inside their houses, and now we have led the chest. Cut terrorism; it is politics is the new Bharat). He said that the Sindoor operation had settled three principles to fight terrorism: if there is a terrorist attack on Bharat, there will be a convincing response. Time and method will be decided by our armed forces. And the Shartein (terms and conditions) will also be ours. Doosra, atom bomb ki geedad bhapkiyon se bharat darne wala nahi hai (second, Bharat will not be reprimanded by threats of an atomic bomb), he said. Thirdly, he said, India will not consider Aatank Ke Aakaon Aur Aatank Ki Sarkrarast Sarkar (the masters of terror and the government who patronond) as a distinct stitches. They will be considered one. Pakistan non -state actors will no longer work. Today, from the land of Rajasthan, I would humbly like to tell the people of my country, the Tiranga Yatra which takes place in every corner of the country, Mein Deshavaasyon ses Kehta Hoon, Jo Sindoor Mitaane Nikale The, United Mitti Mein Milaya Haïr (I say to my countries. Those who used to bleed Hindustan paid the price for each drop. Those who thought Bharat will remain silent now hide inside their houses. Those who used to have Ghamand (pride) of their weapons, today, they are buried under a pile of rubble, said Modi. He said India clearly said Pakistan will have to pay a high price for each terrorist attack. And this cost will be paid by the Pakistani army and its economy. The Prime Minister said that he had arrived in Bikaner via NAL airport, which was targeted by Pakistan, but they couldn't even cause any damage. But on the other side of the border, there are Pakistans Rahim Yar Khan. We don't know when he reopens. It's in USI. Indian specific attacks have destroyed this air base, he said. The Prime Minister said there would be no trade or talks with Pakistan. If he speaks, it will only be on the cashmere occupied by Pakistan. And if Pakistan continues to export terrorists, it will be deprived of every penny. Pakistan will not get water that has the right to India. Playing with the blood of the Indians will be expensive in Pakistan. This is the resolution of the Bharates, and no power in the world can move us away from this determination, he said, adding that security and prosperity are necessary for a Bharat Viksit (developed). It is only possible when every corner of Bharat is strong, he said. He said it was a coincidence that five years ago when India made air strikes in Balakot, his first public rally was also at Rajasthan. He recalled that his words in Churu pronounced in February 2019 saying: Saugandh Mujhe is Mitti Ki, Main Desh Nahi Mitgne Dunga, Main Desh Nahi Jhukne Dunga (I swear on this soil, I will not let the nation blend or bow). He added that seven Indian delegations including deputies from all parties travel around the world to show the true face of Pakistan in the world.

