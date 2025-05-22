



MYear Aziz Humwatano, I write to you on the heels to win another historic war against my favorite enemy, India. A war that made me crown as marshal of Pakistani field. And you all thought that it is only martial laws that we, men in uniform, run. I have only one person to thank for this great sign of my life and not it is not Allah; It's you Narendra Modi. While I was in a way a kind of footnote in the internal policy of Pakistan, following this four-day conflict, it seems, Modi made me a shower of two or three but five stars. Thank you, Modi, for having increased my career. I hope to meet you officially soon at the Babri mosque as the next king of Pakistan. It turns out in Pakistan, you can fail any kind of war with India while winning distinctions. General Pervez Musharraf lost the 1999 Kargil war, but became president. General Ayub Khan was also the only other jewel that lost the 1965 war against India as a field marshal. I guess Hed is proud of me today. Sixty years later, I made press conferences for four days and I became marshal on the field at the end. Unlike India, where a general must win a real war and create another country to become Marshal on the ground. Poor Sam Manekshaw, he had to do so much work for nothing, really. It is for this reason that I thank Allah for the theory of the two nations.

Read also: Give more power Asim Munir, say the Pakistanis. The rank of marshal is not enough Sleeping during the war, always wins As I write to you, I polish my new medal. I had kept it safe in my shoe box so that I could pin it every time I decided that it was the right time. After 11 bases were attacked by missiles and drones, the time had come for a new medal, a new title and a salary bump. There must be a cost for my bravery and you, my nation, you will pay it. The relationships of me hiding in a bunker are very exaggerated, especially since India has bombed the base of Nur Khan. It is a defamation campaign widespread by India. How could I have hidden in a bunker when I took time closed? Feel your new Marshal in the field, my nation. I am 57 years old and I need my beauty, even in a war. I may have a few years less than SRK, but I'm not Jawan. India should remember that it is not Pakistan of 1971; We will not leave our 93,000 pants to save half a country. Now even the pants are expensive and the country is not worth it. I might have been unpopular in Pakistan, but it never attenuated my political ambitions. I stayed calm and I went to everyone who worked against me. This is why Imran Khan and his associates languish in prison. Who cares about popularity when you are the powerful chief of the armed forces of Pakistan? These trivial problems are for lower beings like bloody civilians. Now I am the most popular leader in the history of Pakistan. Don't trust me? Ask Shahid Afridi, who bit my neck with love. I had to warn him of public affection exhibitions, it was after all the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. I have never doubted my ability to go out victorious in this battle of Made in China against Made in Russia, France and India. But you, my adorable readers, had my heart in your mouth for a while there. That's why I always tell you to sleep before 12 noon because the Buzdil Dushman (loose enemy) always attacks raat Ki Tarieki (The darkness of the night). I want to cut all the noise around our hits and our miss. To people who asked me for proof, I say I don't ask what we hit, ask what we have not struck. Now it would be nothing. Use your imagination when you talk about wars in Pakistan. If I claim that I have shot down six Indian burst, rest assured that it is actually 600 jets in total that I slaughtered, but I woke up suddenly. I blame India for this divergence. With this conflict, I also gave an answer adapted to the criticisms of the Pakistani army which would say that this house, butter, jam, cornflakes, cereals, the army of frozen vegetables could neither fight nor win wars. This victory is a slap on their faces, because now I plan to take the Defense housing authorities across India, which can be followed by my food and agricultural companies. Ambanis, be ready. See how in each war, there is a silver lining. India lies when he said he was targeting terrorist infrastructure in Bahawalpur and Muridke. They should know that these Azhars or Hafiz Saeeds Masoods that he tries to find are safe with me at the general headquarters of Rawalpindi. But I'm dangerous now. About time, I also moved GHQ. Maybe the trip of the house to India will prevent me from attacking myself. India, I come. This is part of an occasional and irreverent vision of the Pakistani questions of General X (formerly general Twitter). The real name of the authors will not be disclosed because they do not want to be taken too seriously. The views are personal.

(Edited by Zoya Bhatti)

