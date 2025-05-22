Trump deals with laws as obstacles, not limits and the only real control over his breeze of rules can come from political pressure





Recently, the headlines have been clear: President Donald Trump heads for a confrontation with the courts. If he ignores their decisions, the courts have few tools and a limited power to make it conform.

But the real competition is not legal. It's political.

As a political scientist who studies presidential behavior and public responses to unilateral action, I spent my career examining the limits of executive power.

These limits, aimed at constraining the president, are fixed in law.

The Constitution describes the powers of the Congress and the President in Articles 1 and 2. He officially gives the Congress the power of the bag and obliges the president to take care that the laws are faithfully executed.

The statutes dictate the operation of agencies, how the meetings are made and how the funds must be spent. The courts interpret and apply these rules.

These legal constraints reflect the concern of the founders of uncontrolled executive power. This concern is anchored in the political origins of the country. The declaration of independence was a direct reprimand to Royal Overreach.

But the right alone has never been enough to prevent presidents from abusing their power. The strength of laws depends on political will. The presidents often follow the law not only because they must, but to avoid the reactions of the congress, the media or the public.

What the United States witnesses in 2025 is not only a president testing the system. It is a transformation of the presidency into an entirely political institution. The president acts until political resistance becomes strong enough to arrest him.

President Donald Trump criticizes the judges he does not like decisions. Test the limits

These political constraints are informal and fluid.

They arise from public opinion, the failure of the media, the pressure of party leaders and other elected officials, and the threat of electoral consequences. While legal rules are based on institutions, political limits depend on the reputation, standards and the will of others to resist.

The presidency prevails over this second framework. Legal limits are always present, but they are often treated by its administration as optional and without deference.

Trump, for example, has sidelined the office of legal advisers, the source of executive branches. Its objective does not seem to be on legality, the process or the constraint, but on the headlines, the ballot and the control of the story.

The courts always make decisions, but their power depends on a political culture of compliance, and this culture is weakening.

Trump is not the first president to test the limits of authority. But the rhythm and the scale of his challenge are unprecedented. It seems to bet that the push of the limits will continue to bear fruit.

Deposue between law and action

The legal challenges faced by Trump are real.

During his first 100 days in office, he took aggressive measures on federal spending, appointments to key positions, prices and deportations of branches. Trump announced that he would not apply the legislation that the Supreme Court confirmed was constitutional. Many of these actions have already triggered legal challenges.

These are not isolated incidents. Taken together, they reveal a wider diagram.

Trump seems to treat legal rules not as limits but as obstacles to negotiate or ignore. A recent newspaper has described Trumps' approach as legalist non-conformity, where the administration uses the language of law to give the appearance of conformity while defying the substance of judicial orders.

Executive power can move quickly. The courts cannot. This structural gap gives Trump a significant advantage. As a decision is issued, the political context may have changed or public attention may have evolved.

The judges began to notice. In recent weeks, the courts have noted not only legal violations, but also clear signs of intentional challenge.

However, the application is slow, and Trump continues to behave as if court decisions are hardly just political discussion points.

Politics the only real check

Trump is not guided by a precedent or a legal tradition. If there is a presidential power limit, it is political. And even this constraint is fragile.

In a national survey of February 2025 by the Weidenbaum Center, a research institute that I head to Washington University in St. Louis, only 21% of Americans said that the president should be able to promulgate a major policy without congresses. The public does not support uncontrolled presidential power: an additional 25% of respondents, more than third of the Republicans, did not agree or disagree that a president should have this type of uncontrolled power. Among those who have an opinion, 72% of Americans oppose a unilateral presidential action, including 90% of the Democrats, 76% of the self -employed and 42% of the Republicans.

These results align with nine previous national surveys carried out during Obama and Trump administrations. Jon Rogowski and I report these results in our book, No Blank Check.

But an important change stands out in the recent survey. Support for the unilateral action of executives among two thirds of the Republicans who expressed an opinion reached a summit of all time, 58% of them approving a presidential action without congresses. It is more than 16 points higher than in any previous wave.

Despite this increase in partisan support, the wider political position remains lower.

His approval notes remain underwater. Its policies on prices and federal expenditure reductions are unpopular. Consumer confidence drops.

Congress Republicans continue to offer public support, but many are looking closely at their own survey numbers when approaching outside.

If the economy vacillates and public opinion turns more strongly against the president, political resistance could grow. I believe that it is when legal rules can start importing not because they carry a new force, but because rapeing them would cost them higher political costs.

Real test always in advance

So far, no judge has held the Trump administration in court. But signs of erosion are undoubtedly. Trump recently accused the Supreme Court of not allowed me to do what I was elected after temporarily blocked his administration efforts to expel migrants with alleged ties with Venezuelan gangs. Treating judicial power as another political adversary and ignoring its decisions risks an even deeper constitutional crisis.

The most significant control of the presidential power will be political.

The courts are based on the broader political system for the application. This support can take many forms: elected officials are expressed to defend the rule of law; Congress using its supervisory and financing powers to comply with court decisions; Bureaucrats refusing to implement illegal directives; and a press and an audience that requires compliance. Without this support, even the clearest legal decisions can be ignored.

The legal fighting which takes place today are serious and must be watched closely. But Trump does not focus on the courts. He focuses on the policy on the measure he can go and if someone will stop.

