The same card and already dirty





Jakarta, kompas.com – The criminal investigation police said, the diploma belonging to the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) identical and authentic after being compared to a diploma belonging to three of his classmates at Gadjah Mada University (UGM). Director of General Crimes (Dirtipidim) Criminal investigation of Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro police said that the comparison test had been carried out as part of the investigation into the alleged diploma report which led to the name of Jokowi. “This call test was carried out on the original diploma belonging to Mr. Jokowi, and three comparative diplomas from his colleague in his class Ugu With the same year of graduation, “said Djuhandhani, at a press conference in criminal investigation on Thursday (22/22/2025). Read also: Criminal investigation expressing the original Jokowi diploma According to the results of the Medico-Legal Laboratory Test (LABFOR), the Djuhandhani continues, all the diploma elements have been declared identical, including the type of paper, writing and document storage file. “The card used to store the Pak Jokowi diploma is still exactly the same as the card belonging to its colleagues. In fact, the card is already in the state,” he said. The condition, according to him, strengthened the conclusions according to which the diploma was issued by UGM during the appropriate period. Previously, previously reported, Bareskrim received a report from the alleged false Jokowi diploma. The public complaint was filed by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA). However, the investigation showed that there was no indication of counterfeiting after clarification with various parties, including UGM. Read also: Rocky Gerung proposed the reshuffle cabinet, Bahlil: presidential authority Djuhandhani revealed that Jokowi diploma Labfor tested by checking from paper materials, paper safety, printing materials, handwritten ink, stamp stamps and signature ink of the dean and chancellor. “Since the researcher, evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product,” said Djuhandhani on Thursday.

