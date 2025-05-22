



Prime Minister Narendre modified launched a scathing attack on Pakistan on Thursday at a rally in Bikaner, condemning the terrorist attack on April 22 and renting the Indian armed forces for their fast reprisals. Addressing a massive rally, the Prime Minister said that although he remains calm and composed, his blood is hot with passion and determination with regard to the nation. He added that in his veins flows not only blood, but also Sindoor, symbolizing his deep feeling of commitment and energy. “Pakistan has forgotten one thing, now the servant of Mother India, Modi, is held here with pride. Modi's mind is cold, but his blood is hot. In Modi's veins, not blood, but hot Sindoor flows,” said Prime Minister Modi. He also declared that Pakistan can never win a direct war against India, which is why it uses the use of terrorism as a weapon, adding that this strategy has been in place for decades after India's independence. In addition, Prime Minister Modi said that Rajasthan had shown us that nothing is more important than the nation. Referring to the incident of April 22, he said that terrorists attacked innocent people, asked them questions about their religion and suffered the Sindoor of the Women's Front. He added that the bullets drawn in Pahalgam that day injured the heart of 140 Indian crores. He said: “Those who decided to wipe the Sindoor were buried in the ground. Those who shed the blood of India paid for each drop. Those who thought that India would remain silent now in their homes. And those who were proud of their weapons are now buried under their own rubble.” PM Modi stressed that the country had promised to ripplate in an unforgettable way. “With the value of our armed forces, Pakistan was forced to bow. In only 22 minutes after the attack, terrorist camps were destroyed,” he said, adding that India's response had sent a strong message to his enemies. Stressing the firm position of his government on national security, Prime Minister Modi said that the Indian army had received a free hand. “The three forces together created such a chakravyuh (military training) that Pakistan was forced to kneel,” he said. The conference leader launches a clear attack on PM Modi After the speech, the head of the Congress, Jairam Ramesh, asked four net questions for Prime Minister Modi, going from the absence of all the parties following the attack on Pahalgam to his silence against the American cease-fire mediation claims between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. In a tweet, the chief of the congress said: “Instead of throwing a survey dialog survey, public rallies as he did to Bikaner today, the Prime Minister should answer serious questions asked.” Meanwhile, during his visit to Bikaner, Prime Minister Modi should visit the Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner, where he should interact with the armed forces and increase their morale. It can be noted that Bikaner's visit to the PM Modi is following the Indian operation Sindoor, during which the Air Force station was targeted by Pakistan. However, India has managed to thwart all attacks. Before addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the refurbished Deshnoke station as part of the AMRIT BHARAT station program, which is an initiative to redevelop more than 1,300 railways stations across India. He also threw the foundation stone of the railway line Churu-Sadulpur (58 km) and dedicated to the Suratgarh-Phalodi nation (336 km); Phulera-Degana (109 km); Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km); Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) Electrification line of railway lines and public well-being projects with a value of Rs. 26,000 crores for Rajasthan. Posted on: May 22, 2025 Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/pm-modi-mounts-attack-on-pakistan-at-bikaner-rally-sindoor-turned-barood-destroyed-terror-camps-2728653-2025-05-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos