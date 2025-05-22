



Moscow and kyiv must end the war launched by Vladimir Putin independently, President Donald Trump told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders, he reported.

Why it matters

The withdrawal of Trump's campaign, he could end the war started by Putin within 24 hours disintegrated in contact with reality, but after more than 100 days in power, the American president was still optimistic about his capacities as chief manager.

Trump's apparent justification for the absence of Putin of peace talks in Istanbul last week and the report that he considers that he is the work of Russia and Ukraine to negotiate peace will add to the concerns he is moving away, only a few days after threatening sanctions if Russia refused to join Ukraine to declare an unjudiced cease.

What to know

Following repeated promises, he can be the intermediary to end the war, the New York Times said that Trump had informed Zelensky and his allies that peace was in Russia and Ukraine, which suggested the newspaper showed that he was distanting himself from the process.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Blank Office on May 20, 2025, to the president of Washington DC, Donald Trump, in the oval office of the White House on May 20, 2025, in Washington DC Jim Watson / Getty Images

Citing sources close to talks, the NYT also said that Trump would not join European sanctions if Putin refused a cease-fire due to the commercial opportunities offered by Russia.

A White House spokesperson told Newsweek: “There is a significant cost of economic opportunity for sanctions, in addition to the application costs. The president still wants to maximize economic opportunities for Americans and sanctions hindering trade opportunities.”

John Foreman, a former British defense attaché in kyiv and Moscow, said Trump abandoning sanctions policy, first, would shock Europe that was “played as discharges”.

Vuk Vuksanovic, associated with the London School of Economics Think Tank Ideas, told Newsweek: “Zelensky has never had Trump in his corner as a full -fledged ally.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the senatorial foreign relations committee on Tuesday that Washington still provided Ukraine arms and Trump tried to end a war that “none of the parties can win”.

Since their White House spat in February, Zelensky has accepted Trump's unconditional ceasefire proposal, signed a mineral agreement and was in Turkey for talks called by Putin, which the Russian chief did not attend.

The concerns that Trump’s urgency for a quick agreement awarded Putin an advantage was reduced by the American president threatening prices and sanctions against Russia if he refused to join Ukraine to declare an unconditional 30-day cease-fire as May 8.

But last week, Trump seemed to justify the non-publication of the Russian leader during Istanbul discussions and that “nothing will happen until Putin and I gathered”.

Having previously suggested that he could move away from talks, Trump said on Truth Social after his telephone call with Putin that it belonged to Russia and Ukraine to find a solution to the war themselves, a position consolidated by the report of the New York Times.

Foreman, said that Trump had abandoned the approach of his administration since January of the shuttle diplomacy, obtaining a cease-fire and threats of sanctions and rather allowed Putin Staling.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, gave a press briefing in kyiv on May 19, 2025. The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gives a press briefing to kyiv on May 19, 2025. Sergei Supinsky / Getty Images

Foreman told Newsweek on Wednesday that Trump's suggestion that the United States was moving away from being a mediator also shows his instinct for self-service, having failed to deliver peace as he promised.

Moscow “sings and must be delighted, with the requests for unchanged Putin, his advanced troops after having avoided a cease-fire and American sanctions with a vague promise to speak and to have divided the United States and Europe,” added against the foreman.

Vuksanovic told Newsweek Trump trying to minimize criticism of his role in negotiations by passing responsibility for Russia and Ukraine.

The best that the Ukrainian leader could have hoped was to have Trump as a mediator who would try to end the war against the terms that were the least painful for Ukraine, he said.

But Russia only bought time to complete its mission in the Ukrainian Donbas region while kyiv was trying to persuade Trump that Moscow was the obstacle to a peace agreement because he was looking for more in -depth American aid, added Vuksanovic.

Trump's sanctions position

When Putin refused to connect to a 30-day ceasefire on Monday, Trump did not impose other sanctions, the American president relieved to endanger the economic opportunities that Russia presents, said a White House in Times.

The British government's announcement that she would join the EU in a pack of 17 sanctions against Russia did not mention in the United States that a European official told NYT that Trump “never seemed invested” to join the measures if Putin refused to go hand in hand with the unconditional newspaper, with “largely performative” threats, the newspaper.

He leaves a separation between the members of Washington and NATO who pursue sanctions. Foreman said it left Ukraine very vulnerable while Zelensky sought to keep the United States engaged and to go from a security position to a cease-fire in talks, to be disappointed.

What people say

The New York Times reported that Trump had said to Zelensky and other European leaders after his call with Putin that “Russia and Ukraine should find a solution to the war themselves” and “remote of its own threats to join a European pressure campaign that would include new sanctions”.

John Foreman, former British defense, Moscow and Kyiv told Newsweek: [Trump’s] A statement that the United States is away from being a mediator shows that its self-service instinct has failed to deliver peace as it promised.

“We should not be surprised. Trump has always used carrots rather than sticks. It is clear that he appreciates a relationship with Russia and a strange friendship with Putin, on Ukraine.”

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, told the legislators on Tuesday: “What the president tries to do is finished … A bloody and costly war that none of the parties can win,” adding Putin “has not obtained a single concession, he did not lift a single sanction.”

What happens next

Uncertainty is likely to grow on Trump's commitment to end the war if, as indicated, it does not want to use sanctions as leverage on Putin if that means harming future economic ties. Foreman said Trump had not yet stopped sharing weapons or information with Ukraine or current sanctions against Russia.

“While the murder continues, he can change the course again,” he added.

Update of 05/22/25, 5:05 am HE: This article was updated with a reply from the White House.

