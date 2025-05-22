Trump tries South African ambushes in the oval office meeting





President Trump asked an aid to reduce the lights of the oval office, then, with a line of journalists in the room, took tension in ambush the head of South Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation looked in an amazed silence on images which, according to Trump, supported his statements that the government of Ramaphosas made his eyes on violence against white Afrikaners. When Trump identified cross images along a road like the marked tombs of murdered white farmers, Ramaphosa said he had not seen this before and would discover where he had been filmed. The video has also shown that South African opposition leaders calling for the death of white farmers. Ramaphosa said that he had condemned these remarks and that his political coalition had been built to sidelines those who call for violence.

It was another tense confrontation between Trump and an American ally, organized by the White House to ventilate these tensions in front of the world. Trump leafed through what he said was press articles printed on the killed white farmers. In many cases, these people are executed, they are white and most of them are farmers, said Trump.

President Ramaphosa said there were many violent crimes in the country, but citizens in black and white are both targets. There is crime in our country. People who are unfortunately killed by criminal activities are not only whites, Ramaphosa told Trump.

Ramaphosa has tried several times to direct the conversation to a safer land. He told Trump that South Africa offered many mineral exchange opportunities to stimulate American manufacturing. He thanked Trump for agreeing to send supporters from South Africa during the Pandemic COVID-19. He praised Trumps' efforts to negotiate peace agreements in places like Ukraine, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Ramaphosas openings started with a call to Trumps Love of Golf, saying that he had given him a really fantastic 30-pound book book of South Afras golf courses. Ramaphosa said Hed had started practicing golf course and is ready to play with Trump. He also brought two legendary South African golfers and withdrawals were at the oval office with him to speak with Trump.

The visit of Ramaphosas arrives at a time of strong tension between South Africa and the Trump administration. Earlier this month, Trump offered a refugee status to 59 white South Africans who, according to Trump, were targeted for violence.

The South African government was also a vocal defender of the Palestinians in Gaza who saw their houses destroyed and access to food cut by the Israeli army, a position that frustrated the officials of the Trump administration. In December, South Africa filed a case with the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocidal acts in Gaza. Israel rejected allegations as well as base.

Trump started meeting with an apparently cordial welcome for Ramaphosa who referred to the upcoming confrontation. He is a man who, certainly in certain circles, is really respected, in other circles, a little less respected, like all of us in all families, said Trump. Trump praised the two golfers who came with Ramaphosa and said it was an honor to see the South African businessman Billionaire Johann Rupert, who was standing behind a sofa in front of Trump.

Ramaphosa had personally called Trump to say that he wanted to meet, said Trump. I don't know where you got my number, but I resumed. He said, I want to come to see you. It was my honor. Thank you very much for being here.

Ramaphosa said he was there to reset relations between South Africa and the United States that the two countries have collaborated in space exploration, trade and energy, he said, and he wanted to advance trade between the two countries, adding that there are 22 South African companies invested in the United States and some 600 American companies working in South Africa and creating jobs. Ramaphosa said he had also tried to bring the South African golfer Gary the player of the renowned temple, but the player, who is 89, told Ramaphosa that he is rather accompanied by years but wishes us luck in this discussion with you.

The atmosphere in the room changed when a journalist asked Trump what it would take to be convinced that there is no genocide against the white South Africans. Ramaphosa jumped to answer the question. President Trump will have to listen to the votes of the South Afrosome of them are his friends, said the South African president. Said Ramaphosa. If there was a genocide against the Afrikaners, said Ramaphosa, these gentlemen would not be there, he said, making a gesture towards Ells, Botosen, Rupert and John Steenhuisen, Minister of South Afrase. This is the answer.

It was when Trump called on an assistant to bring him a stack of items on violent attacks against white farmers and reduces the lights to attract the attention of rooms to a large flat -screen TV along a wall of the oval desk. Trump played a five-minute video that claimed to show evidence of the murders of white farmers and South African politicians calling for racial violence. Elon Musk, who posted several times on his social media platform, X, false pretensions of genocide against the white South Africans, stood on the side of the room and watched the video carefully.

After the video, Ramaphosa said that video politicians came from a small political party that was not part of its political coalition in power. He said he denounces these calls for violence. Ramaphosa said most of the murder in South Africa are black. Trump interrupted, saying, but the farmers are not black. “Ramaphosa told Trump, these are concerns that we are ready to tell you about.”

Over the next 20 minutes, Ramaphosa, as well as others in the delegations, Steenhusen and Zingiswa Losi, the union efforts to convince Trump that the information that had been given to him were inaccurate or misleading. They insisted on him that South Africa has problems of violence against whites and blacks, and that the idea that the government is responsible for these murders is simply false. At one point, the Golfer Els champion released his passport and said he was a “South African proud” who wanted to see his country “flourish”.

In the middle of the tense discussion, Ramaphosa at one point plans referenced by Qatar to offer Trump a luxury plane, joking, I'm sorry, I have no plane to give you. “”

Towards the end of the one hour exchange, Trump was invited to know if Hed had changed their mind if the white farmers were targeted for the genocide in the country. I didn't make my decision, said Trump.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, the oldest and the largest group for the country's civil rights, described Trump's behavior in Reunion as “shameful and appalling”.

“There is no limit to the extent to which Donald Trump will go to divide people on the basis of the breed,” said Johnson in a statement. “It is frankly disgusting to hear the President of the United States in the oval office of the office is located and propaganda.”

Trumps Confrontation with Ramaphosa was the most controversial meeting of the oval office since the confrontation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of February, when Trump and the vice-president JD Vance publicly reprimanded Zelensky for not having shown enough gratitude for American military support. At the end of this exchange, Zelensky left the White House earlier than expected and was disintegrated at a lunch planned with Trump

The Ramaphosas delegation was allowed to stay longer than Zelenskys; After journalists were left from the oval office, the South Africans stayed in the White House for almost two hours. While President Ramaphosa walked between the high columns of the White House portico, a journalist asked if he thought Trump had heard it during the meetings. Yes, it did, it went very well.

