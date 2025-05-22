The Jokowi diploma was declared original, Bareskrim Polri revealed supporting evidence





Kompas.com – The criminal investigation police have completed the Medico-Legal Laboratory Test (LABFOR) on the S1 diploma of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University, owned by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The forensic test was carried out as a follow-up of public complaints submitted by the president of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA), EGI Sudjana. The director of general crimes (Dirtipidim) The criminal investigation police, Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro, revealed a certain number of facts in a investigation of the fake diploma by President Jokowi. Read also: Jokowi diploma session: Response from UGM legal advice concerning the presence of those who intend to become stakeholders The declaration was made by Djuhandani at a press conference for the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025). “The investigators received the original document from the forest diploma number 1120 on behalf of Joko Widodo with the Forestry Faculty of Forestry of 1681kt of NIM on November 5, 1985, which was tested in the laboratory,” said Djuhandani. Read also: Survey on detention cases of the diploma, Sanel staff available from the Call of Riau Polda Medico-legal test ensures the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma Djuhandani explained that the test results of the Medico-Legal laboratory indicated that the diploma was original. The examination was carried out on a certain number of elements, including paper equipment, paper safety, printing equipment, handwritten ink, stamp stamp and signature ink of the dean and chancellor. “Since the researcher, evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product,” said Djuhandani. Additional proof: photos and witnesses Police for the criminal investigation also revealed a number of photos showing President Jokowi during his studies at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University. Photos are used in support of the survey in the survey of the case of allegedly false diploma. In addition, the police examined a total of 39 witnesses, made up of various parties at the Faculty of Forestry UGM to Jokowi friends during the college. “That the results of this survey were carried out a title of case to obtain a legal certainty, no criminal act has revealed,” continued Djuhandani. The case started with the Egi Sudjana report in Bareskrim Previously, the president of the defenders' defenders team and activists (TPUA) EGI Sudjana reported President Joko Widodo and the Chancellor of Gadjah Mada University, Professor Ova Emilia, to the criminal investigation police on Monday 9/12/2024). The report was linked to the alleged false diploma. In his declaration, Eggi explained that the report had two approaches, namely political and legal education. “Policy is a link with the number of electoral events ranging from the presidential election, elections, the police are linked to law number 7 of 2017, article 169 concerning requirements concerning participation in the presidential election or other local elections must have a diploma,” he said.

