Politics
Why Trump mixes his NSA while Doval remains the PM Modi Confidence Lieutenant: John Bolton explains the firstPost
Evaluating the solid partnership between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former national security adviser John Bolton explained why US President Donald Trump is not able to reproduce the same in Washington, DC. From Michael Flynn to Marco Rubio, Trump has often changed his NSA in his two terms at the White House.
The changes were so frequent that Bolton, which served from April 2018 to September 2019, remains the longest NSA in the Trump administration. Unlike this, Doval was appointed national security advisor in India in May 2014 and has played the role since then.
During a conversation with Firstpost
Bhagyasree senguptaAmbassador Bolton praised Doval's “positive influence” in the PM Modi government. “Ajit Doval has been a very positive influence, and I think that the Prime Minister, Modis Reliance with regard to him, shows that he trusts his judgment,” said Bolton First post.
The problem with Trump
When he was asked why Trump could not reproduce the same type of coherence, Bolton said that the American chief only wanted “people agree with him”.
“It is not a question of trying to prevent the president from doing what he wants to do, but to say, well, Mr. President, if you thought about this fact or this fact, did you consider these options? Did you weigh the advantages and disadvantages? In the end, the presidents were going to make the decision,” you said Bolton.
Nobodys under illusions about this. The question is: will he make a well-informed and well considered decision or just a decision that is spur of the moment? I think that's the problem. It's a bit fundamental to prevail over how to act, and I don't see it changing for the rest of the second mandate, “he moved forward.
Only a few months after returning to the White House, Trump withdrew Mike Waltz from the role and appointed the US Foreign Affairs Marco Rubio as an acting NSA. The brief term of Waltz in NSA was tainted by the scandal of signal chat leaks, in which he accidentally added Jeffrey Goldberg, editor -in -chief of the Atlantic, in a group cat in which Trump officials discussed strikes on the Houthis in Yemen. The saga has raised concerns about the security of American military plans, which prompted Trump officials to go into damage control mode.
Bolton on Trump's nature to take credit for all the good
When India and Pakistan came to an understanding of the ceasefire after three days of military confrontation, Trump was the first to announce it on social networks. However, India argued that the decision to reach a ceasefire was “bilateral” and involved those responsible for India and Pakistan.
During an interview at the base of the Netherlands N °The Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar, rejected Trump's claim to conclude a peace agreement. “Yes, we have a mechanism to talk to each other like a hotline. So on May 10, it was the Pakistani army that sent a message that they were ready to stop shooting, and we responded accordingly,” he said in the interview.
Well, the United States was in the United States. Obviously, the American secretary of state Rubio and the vice-president Vance had called, Rubio had spoken to me, Vance had spoken to our Prime Minister, they had their opinion, they spoke to us, and they spoke to the Pakistani part, just like other countries. There were golf countries, there were also others. “”
“This happens naturally, when we know when two countries are engaged in a conflict, it is natural that the countries of the world call, somehow indicate their concern and what they can do in such a situation, but the cessation of dismissal and military action was something that was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan,” he said.
When asked by First post If Trump was taking the credit prematurely, the former NSA said he was not surprised by Trump's post. “Well, it is something that Trump does all the time, so no one should have been surprised. Normally, you would have a joint declaration of the parties involved to show what I think really went behind the scenes, where military communications to the military between the Indian army and the Pakistani army. And some of the specificities of what the Cerme-Feu was going to look like Bolton At this level at this level, “said Bolton.
“But as I said, it's just Trump. When he gets involved, he will make sure he gets credit for this, whether he deserves it or not,” he said.
