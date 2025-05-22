



BRainin should spend 3% of its GDP in defense to protect the country against the spiral from global threats, including an almost aggressive China, said Sir Simon Case.

The former secretary of the cabinet warned that Great Britain is faced with an axis of rival and enemies that cooperate more and more.

Directing are the technological and military power of China, which he described as the threat of rhythm adjustment which will dominate the next 20 years, especially since Beijing now shares his rapid progress with Russia, Iran and North Korea.

In his first interview since his resignation from the function of the public service at the end of last year, the case delivered an act of accusation withered from the defense by striving of Uks and security network. He told the first episode of the shy The general and the journalist Podcast that he has been used by underinvestment in the past two decades and a dangerous feeling of convenience.

The case also called on Great Britain to re-equip itself with a second method of dismissal its nuclear weapons, because only one can no longer be sufficient. But it is his direct criticism of Sir Keir Starmers to increase military spending that will lead to the greatest political controversy. He came as little as two weeks before the publication of the long -awaited strategic defense review, now expected in early June. Home Guard to protect the United Kingdom from infrastructure attacks The Prime Minister announced in February that it would increase the defense budget to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. Starmer also told the municipalities that it was its ambition, rather than a firm commitment, reaching 3% in Parliament following an increase of tens of billions of pounds, which could be reached until 2034. The president won over the administration, the Times revealed Tuesday, put pressure on Great Britain to reach 3% by 2029. When asked if 2.5% in two years was sufficient, she probably said the case. He added: I think 3% is the right type of ambition. If we spent 3% right now, Wed felt different. Sea, more positive about the state of our armed forces, but only if we spend it. This is also the way you spend money. Case has agreed that the country's defenses were not suitable for use, explaining: as always, when you try to describe a huge system, there are bits that are in better shape than others. In general and for what we face, and not in the Tour is probably the right evaluation. Case told Podcast, who is co-organized by General Sir Patrick Sanders, the former army chief: I am sorry to say that I am something pessimistic about these questions. While I look at the life of my children, the next ten and probably 20 years will be dominated by this interstate conflict. I feel that we, through the Western alliance, must make skates and be ready, certainly by 2030. Asked about the greatest threat to the United Kingdom now, he said: he is very tempting to become temporal in these moments, because we are currently supporting Ukrainians in a conflict with the Russians. The long -term problem for me is China. It is a nation with enormous scientific, technological, industrial economic powers. We see him spread his intentions, his influence and his tentacles in the world. And they take huge steps forward in military technology and clearly intend to use it. And what you see is the sharing of technology with North Korea, Iran and Russia, everything will concern China, whether directly or indirectly, how it influences others. China and Egypt have carried out joint air exercises using Chinese fighter J-10C aircraft Yu Honghuun / VCG / Getty Images He added: I am almost sure that in 30 or 40 years, people will write doctorates on the rise of the modern Chinese Empire. Case, which worked on the rewriting of British nuclear policy for Sir Tony Blair in 2006, said that it was a mistake to withdraw the latest nuclear weapons from the raf in 1997. The United Kingdom is the only nuclear power which has only one system to provide its nuclear deterrence. At least one of the submarines in the Vanguard Royal Navys class, armed with missiles still at sea. Inside the top secret of the shipyard for the construction of British nuclear submarines Case wishes that the Strategic Defense Review announces the development of a second method, such as missiles that are terrestrial or launched from jets. Sir Keir Starmer and John Healey, the defense secretary, received a visit to the aging of the HMS Vanguard, which should be put out of service when the Dreadnought class enters service Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street He said: I think resilience is important. One of the areas that has been clearly subinvested for 20 years is our nuclear deterrence. In my opinion, you do not rely on a single system for anything. This is true in many horizons, not to mention nuclear deterrence. Health cases have forced her to retire as a firm secretary after five intensive years in work. He suffers from a rare neurological condition, which means that he must walk with a stick. He served six successive prime ministers in n ° 10 as the main private secretary of David Cameron and Theresa May, then as secretary of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer. He was the youngest secretary of the cabinet when he was appointed at the age of 41 in 2020, a job nicknamed Sir Humphrey after the fictitious character in the television series Yes, Prime Minister. The career of the Public Service of Affairs began in the Ministry of Defense, where he was an expert in nuclear policy. In response to defense funding cases more, a MOD spokesperson said: this government offers Defense. We have announced the greatest sustained increase in defense spending since the end of the Cold War, increasing funding to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with the ambition to reach 3% in the following Parliament. This investment will make Great Britain stronger and safer in a precarious world and will help us build modern and resilient armed forces, with advanced capacities. Listen to the full interview with Sir Simon Case on the general podcast and the journalist, and follow him wherever you get your podcasts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.com/uk/defence/article/simon-case-interview-podcast-defence-spending-66vkzfxcd

