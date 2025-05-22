



Washington – The Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it had accepted a Qatar Boeing jet that will be modernized and used to transport President Trump.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement that defense secretary Pete Hegseth accepted Boeing 747 “in accordance with all federal rules and regulations”.

“The Ministry of Defense will endeavor to ensure that appropriate security measures and functional mission requirements are taken into account for a plane used to transport the United States president,” said Parnell.

The New York Times reported for the first time that the Pentagon had accepted the Jetliner of the Qatar government.

“As indicated by the Secretary of Defense, the Air Force is preparing to award a contract to modify a Boeing 747 plane for executive air transport. The details related to the contract are classified,” an Air Force spokesman said in a statement.

Hegseth's acceptance of the plane comes a few days after sources have confirmed to CBS News that the royal family Qatari would give a donation for the use of Mr. Trump. The gift was reported for the first time by ABC News. Assessed at $ 400 million, the Jumbo Jet will be donated to the future Trump's presidential library just before leaving his duties.

Trump told journalists last week that the Qataris “offer us a gift” and deplored that the current plane used for Air Force One has almost four decades. When the president is on one of the two Boeing planes which are part of the presidential fleet of air transport, his call signal is “Air Force One”, according to the Air Force.

“If we can get a 747 as a contribution to our Defense Ministry to use for a few years while they are building others, I think it was a very good gesture,” Trump said. “Now I could be a stupid person and say, oh no, we don't want a free plane.”

The president continued to defend the concept of receiving the Qatar plane, writing on social networks that the Boeing jet is given to the Ministry of Defense, and is a gift that will be used as “Temporary Air Force” until the arrival of new Boeing planes.

“Why should our soldiers, and therefore our taxpayers, should be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars when they can get it for free in a country that wants to reward us for a job well done. This great economy will be spent, instead, to make America again! Only a fool would not accept this gift in the name of our country,” he wrote last week.

The press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, also reiterated on Monday that the plane is a donation to the nation and the air force.

“The government of Qatar, the Qatari family, proposed giving this plane to the United States Air Force, where this donation will be accepted according to all legal and ethical obligations,” she said. “It will be modernized to the highest standards by the United States Ministry of Defense and Air Force. This plane is not a personal donation or a gift to the President of the United States.”

However, the news of the gift has raised concerns among the members of the Congress and wondering if the transaction corresponded to the rules of federal ethics.

The Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres of New York sent a letter last week to three internal government surveillance dogs asking them to carry out an examination of donation ethics and an advisory opinion to find out if she violates federal ethics regulations and the clause of the emoluments of the Constitution, which prevents federal officials from accepting the gifts of foreign countries.

“The American presidency is not a personal heritage. It does not exist to enrich Donald Trump,” he wrote. “It belongs to” we people “. If we will not trace the line here, there is no longer any line to draw.”

Some Republicans have also expressed discomfort with the donation of the Qatari government. The head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, said last week that there were “many problems associated with this offer”, which, according to him, should be discussed further.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri said that even if he understood the need for a new Air Force, “I would love to have a large and beautiful jet built in the United States of America.” The Northern Caroline Thom Tillis Senator warned “everyone needs to know that the Air Force One is not like all the other Boeing”.

“It should be put through a lot of steps and probably each square thumb analyzed before I think that the president should consider him as a main means of transport,” he said.

Air Force secretary Troy Meink, who was only confirmed last week, told Congress on Tuesday that Air Force had already started to study what modifications would be necessary to renovate the jet.

“The Secretary of Defense ordered the Air Force to start planning to change the plane. We are posted to do so,” Meink told the Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who asked questions about the potential security concerns of such a transfer.

Meink said that transforming any civil plane into Air Force One Standards “would make important changes”.

More CBS News

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a political journalist for cbsnews.com. She wrote for points of sale, notably the Washington Examination, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers American policy, emphasizing the Supreme Court and the Federal Courts.

Kaia Hubbard, Cristina Corujo and Alan contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/qatar-jet-trump-boeing-pentagon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos