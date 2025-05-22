09:30, May 22, 2025 By Mo Jingxi in Beijing and Shi Baoyin in Zhengzhou ( Daily China ))

Tourists visit the Grottoes des Longs in Luoyang, Henan province on Tuesday. With the arrival of the high tourist season at the start of the summer, the UNESCO World Heritage site has attracted a large number of visitors. Li Guigang / China News Service

When President Xi Jinping went up on the steps of Guyang Cave, the oldest cave of Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang, Henan province on Monday afternoon, Gu Hongyao and his colleagues from the Longmen Grottoes Research Institute document the site.

Gu is responsible for the archaeological judgment, which forces him to document every detail in the cave, to ensure his best protection.

President XI was very concerned about the instability of rock formations in cultural stone relics and made detailed investigations on issues such as water infiltration, alteration and microbial damage, according to Gu and his colleagues.

“He asked us to protect, inherit and promote these treasures from Chinese culture. I believe that the reason why these treasures aboard the cliff are so precious is not only because they wear a longtime cultural heritage, but also because they testify to the crafts and the minds of the craftsmen,” said Gu.

When Gu joined the Institute 20 years ago, work took time and at high workforce because archaeologists could only count on their hands, a pen and a piece of paper.

Nowadays, the effectiveness of surveying has been considerably improved because 3D digital technologies can help produce preliminary drawings. In addition, 3D printing is used to create the niches to prevent rainwater from directly eroding the statues, and radar detection penetrating the soil is used to locate with precision cracks and water infiltrations.

“We are trying all the means to preserve the heritage of Chinese civilization as long as possible,” he said.

Built for the first time in AD 493, long -term caves include more than 2,300 caves and niches carved in steep limestone cliffs on a 1 km long section. Standing as a testimony of the artistic and cultural zenith of ancient China, the site was registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000.

My Chaolong, who joined the Institute in 1997, was called “a treating doctor” for cultural relics. It said that what he was doing was monitoring the “health status” of the caves, treating any problem and preventing potentials, aimed at slowing down the erosion rate as much as possible.

It said that thanks to the interaction with XI, “we could clearly feel the great importance that it attaches to the preservation of cultural relics, in particular that of the caves”.

Within the framework of the teaching trip of the XI facts of XI to the province of Henan, Yu Jie, secretary of the party of the Longmen Grottoes Research Institute, accompanied the president during a site visit, one of the four main Chinese cave sites.

The other three are the Mogao caves in Dunhuang, province of Gansu; Yungang caves in Datong, Shanxi province; And the Maijishan caves in Tianshui, Gansu.

Yu said that he had told Xi that the Guyang Cave stone sculptures provided invaluable historical materials for the study of Buddhist architecture and sculptor art, as well as music, dance, clothes and cultural exchanges in ancient times.

After having inspected the global provision and the appearance of the caves, as well as the niches and representative statues, XI stressed the need to protect, inherit and promote the country's cultural treasures.

According to Yu, the preservation of the cultural heritage has entered a new era, going from protection based on rescue to preventive protection.

It is now essential to take advantage of the power of technology and integrate new materials and techniques in the preservation of cultural heritage in order to make it more precise and more efficient, said Yu.

The large Chinese landscape is home to nearly 6,000 caves temples, and Xi said that the country's major caves are “treasures of Chinese civilization” with significant historical and cultural value.

Since 2012, XI has visited several provincial level regions rich in cultural heritage for inspections, published more than 170 important directives on cultural relics, archeology and intangible cultural heritage and conducted on -site surveys on more than 100 historical and cultural heritage sites. He visited all four main cave sites in China.

