Bad news for India and Imran





The statements made by Najam Sethi concerning senior Imran Khan informational officials in prison and the public's reaction to the friendly meeting of the army of the owner of Ary Channel Salman Iqbal with the military in a PSL match are sufficiently revealing. Those who never tire of saying that the founder of PTI must be released for a broader national consensus has also received his response: the intensity of the public feeling against the Naya Pakistan project and his supporters has not decreased, even after a considerable period.

The general perception and there are many past examples is that the establishment is committed simultaneously with several conflicting parts. The question is: do such contacts currently occur with PTI? An examination of terrestrial realities and current events leads easily to the conclusion that the establishment does not need to pass prisoner n ° 804 in prison. His early release also seems unlikely. The case of Imran Khan is not like that of Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto or other politicians. The establishment brought him to politics to counter these same leaders, and his political training is based on the prevention of national consensus. No institution in Pakistan can afford to release Imran Khan and give him a free hand in the current environment of war, risking new chaos at any time.

Political analysts agree that the role of Imran Khan, even in prison, and the influence of PTI did not end. They are used as a sword suspended from government and other political parties. Frequent rumors of agreements, versions or rapprochement are part of this strategy. The power coalition and the other parts are aware of this, but have chosen to keep your head down and “serve”.

After the Pakistani-Indian conflict, the release of Imran Khan seems even further away. During the war, PTI's social media and some leaders led a campaign so shameful that the Indian media now use it as a reference against Pakistan and its armed forces. The simple truth is that if there was a possibility of release or relief, why would Goldsmith House suddenly become active again? Jemima has advanced her sons to say to the world that Imran's life is in danger, reflecting his own failure and her frustration – just as Pakistan had already made clear against India.

It is also reported that Imran Khan ordered party leaders to engage in secret negotiations with the establishment or the government to find a way out. But even if a means is found, what can it achieve? If Imran Khan always wishes to become Prime Minister as part of a hybrid system, this time has passed. His successors have obtained their positions by performing a thousand times better. Most importantly, relatives of Pakistan, China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia hold bitter memories of its mandate. No country, including Pakistan, can isolate itself from the world. If a man in prison purges the desired ends, why get him out?

PTI supporters, in particular the Youtubers abroad, led a campaign against Pakistan during the recent war, which is unforgivable. Despite this, only three or four YouTube channels have been prohibited, while the others continue their mission. The public now understands that those whose channels have been closed are enemies, while those who still work are state and enemy agents. History shows that double agents are much more dangerous than singles. The real question is whether the powers in place will recognize this truth and will take decisive measures. Otherwise, the spread of false news and instability will not stop.

The heated debates against PML-N on the two Faisal Vawda channels suggest that no one wants too much stability in the country. It should be noted that rumors organized on another Indian attack spread again. Although the threat of an enemy attack has not completely disappeared, some YouTubers, for the notes and the hatred of PTI towards the institutions, exaggerate false news. Always remember: in the recent conflict, it was India, not Pakistan, which asked for a cease-fire-and that only happened after our counterattack. The destruction of aircraft was a blow for India, and targeting the S-400 air defense system completely exposed its vulnerabilities.

The S-400 is such an advanced system that after India bought it in Russia, China has also acquired it. China probably reversed it and found its countermeasures, which were demonstrated during the Pak-Indre conflict. Our al-Fatah jets, drones and missiles have penetrated deep into India. We still have weapons not tested such as Shaheen missiles. In simple terms, in the event of another misadventure, all of India will be in the Pakistan reticle. The recent conflict caused billions of losses in India how much Modi will risk more, creating an environment where all large cities become dangerous, investors flee, the economy collapses and chaos reigns?

The promotion of General Asim has the marshal and the chief of the Marshal of Air Maréchal Zaheer Babar Sidhu not only recognizes their successes in wartime, but also sends a clear message to India.

