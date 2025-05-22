Bareskrim revealed how to check the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the National Police said that the law baccalaureate diploma in law faculty of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) owned by former president Joko Widodo was original. This statement was delivered by the director of General Crimes (Dirtipidim) Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro.

“The investigators received the original document from the forest diploma number 1120 on behalf of Joko Widodo with the Forestry Faculty of Forestry of Nim 1681 on November 5, 1985,” said Djuhandhani at a press conference on Thursday, May 22, 2205. Baca: After the publication of Jokowi by Dedi Mulyadi He explained that the conclusion had been obtained after the investigation team with the Forensic Laboratory Center (PUSLABFOR) of the criminal investigation in criminal investigation carried out a scientific examination of the diploma.

So how do investigators verify the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma? The following is a summary of information.

How the police check the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma Djuhandhani revealed that during the laboratory examination, the Joko Widodo diploma was tested with a comparison sample of three diplomas belonging to his colleagues from the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM. The three comparison samples came from students who took conferences during the same period as Jokowi.

The comparative test includes various aspects, ranging from paper materials, paper safety characteristics, printing techniques, writing ink, stamp stamps and ink signatures belonging to the dean and chancellor at that time.

Based on the results of the laboratory analysis, the police investigator of the police concluded that all the elements of the Jokowi diploma were identical to the comparison document. “From this research, evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product,” said Djuhandhani.

Reports BetweenIn addition to the diplomas, Dittipidum and Puslab for Bareskrim Polri also tested the authenticity of the Jokowi thesis entitled Study of the consumption of plywood diagrams in the final use in the city of Surakarta.

“The thesis was tested by Puslabfor with a comparison of the senior and junior thesis Mr. Joko Widodo,” said Djuhandhani.

According to the results of the examination, the investigator identified that there were two types of writing machines used to do the thesis, namely the type of elite and PICA letter. In Jokowi's thesis, the typewriter used is the PICA type.

As for the thesis ratification sheet, it is printed using a typography technique, which is marked by a concave or unequal writing surface when it is affected.

“With the Labfor test, it complies with the information of the printing owner at that time so that there is no printing process using other tools other than printing equipment or typography of hand press or typography,” he said.

After having gathered all the results of the survey, including the declarations of the witnesses, the support of the documents and the realization of the case title, Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri concluded that there was no element of criminal acts in this case. The diploma of Jokowi was declared original.

Publisher's options: Why doesn't Bareskrim show the original Jokowi diploma?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/hukum/bareskrim-beberkan-cara-memeriksa-keaslian-ijazah-jokowi–1513978 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos