SC Constitutional Bench Member decreases the “embarrassing” plea targeting the judges of the IHC – Pakistan





Regrets how the CJP could mark the affairs to a judge mentioned in the petitioner, it is annoying for the judges to maintain them for having decided in favor of a political party

Islamabad: Judge Shahid Bilal Hassan was an exception to unusual procedural acts on behalf of the PTI president, Imran Khan, in which derogatory remarks were made against some judges of the High Court of Islamabad (CIH).

It is annoying even for the judges to face them for having decided in favor of a political party, regretted judge Hassan, adding how the chief judge of Pakistan could mark the cases to the judge mentioned in the petition after reading these remarks in the plea.

Judge Hassan was a member of the constitutional bench of five judges who had taken a joint petition filed by five judges of the CIH, judges Mohin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Saman Rafat arguing that three transferred judges should not be treated as a judge. Oath under article 194, read in conjunction with Annex III of the Constitution.

In the petition, the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, had argued that the five judges of the IHC had been punished because they had decided for false cases on the merit recorded and deposited against the petitioner without fear or favor.

In addition, the former IHC chief judge, Aamir Farooq, who was now rewarded by naming him as a judge of the Supreme Court, was invited several times to challenge himself in the affairs of the petitioners, but he refused to do so.

And when the IHC judges made a representation to the former CJ of the IHC, the same has been rejected immediately, issuing a new seniority list in which the senior then senior judge of the IHC has been demoted from his post while a freshly transferred judge was placed in the most high -end position, the petition had argued.

The petition said that a few days later, the former CJ of the IHC had been appointed to the Supreme Court and therefore rewarded for having damaging the affair, life and freedom of the petitioners, while the judges who opposed the illegal and excessive external pressures were punished by the disturbance of their seniority. The whole debacle clearly showed the lack of good faith, which is a dagger at the heart of the stability of the Pakistans, regretted the petition.

While pointing to the lawyer Idrees Asharaf, judge Hassan observed today that the lawyer had deposited two petitions in the name of the lawyer Raja Muqsid and the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, and wondered if a political party or a politician could never claim such a position in his petition.

The lawyer, however, explained that the petition, to which judge Hassan referred, in fact, was initially filed by the head of the PTI, Shoaib Shaheen. The lawyer clearly indicated that the points he underlined in the petition he had deposited was based on a simple plain declaring that his objective was in fact for the application of the law and the constitution.

However, judge Hassan regretted that such a petition is rejected by imposing a high cost as a punishment, also declaring that the system should be authorized to work.

Earlier, the main lawyer Faisal Siddiqi, on behalf of the former presidents of the association of the High Court of Islamabad, argued that the central question in the current dispute revolves around the seniority of the judges of the IHC and that if CB will settle the question, then other questions concerning the transfer of judges to the IHC as well as the swearing in before seizing IHC will become an academic exercise.

The lawyer urged the CB to interpret article 200 of the Constitution under which the judges were transferred to the IHC so that the question does not become a case of judges compared to the judges, it should rather improve the concept of the commission among the judges and reduce the conflict.

The lawyer was of the opinion that the seniority of the transferred judges should start from the bottom of the IHC seniority list, although they can keep the seniority in their high courtyard of the parents from where they were transferred.

The file has shown that the question of seniority was hidden from the main judges at the time of their consultation, adding that the conflict of seniority between the judges was created by the executive when they do not have the power to disturb seniority. This is where malice comes, explained the council. The case will now be resumed on Friday.

Posted in Dawn, May 22, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1912537 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos