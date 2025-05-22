Bareskrim stopped the investigation into the alleged fake Jokowi diploma





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) arrested the investigation into the false diploma alleged former president Joko Widodo because there was no criminal act.

“Thus, this case was arrested in the investigation,” said the director of general crimes of the criminal investigation police, the police general, Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, at a press conference on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Djuhandahani said Bareskrim had Perform a call test on the Jokowi undergraduate diploma with three diplomas belonging to your colleague which is a class of the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

The original Jokowi S1 diploma document was then tested.



The original Jokowi S1 diploma document was then tested. In the laboratory test, it was carried out a comparison sample with a diploma of three colleagues who take the conference at The Faculty of Foresty UGM during the same period as Jokowi.



The comparison test includes materials paper, safety paper, printing techniques, ink writing, cap and ink of the dean signature and rector. Laboratory research and the comparison test, said Djuhandhani, concluded Between evidence and comparison is identical “or comes from a product The same thing, “he said.



Djuhandani even said The Jokowi diploma card is the same as the card belonging to three of his college friends who are used as a comparison. MThe AP is the same card when they receive the first UGM diploma. “K.If I say already dirty, like that Others, ”he said.



Complaints concerning the false suspicions of the Jokowi diploma were delivered by the team of defenders of the Ulama and the activists signed by Egi Sudjana.

They complained of the counterfeiting and / or counterfeiting of authentic acts and / or of false information in authentic act and / or by helping to provide and use a certificate of competence of professional and professional academic diplomas which did not meet the requirements according to article 263 of the Criminal Code and / or article 264 of the Criminal Code and / or Article 266 Article 68 2003 law number.

The Jokowi legal team then presented the diploma of its client to the survey team for a forensic test. Bareskrim has completed the medical-legal test process and indicated the validity of the document.

The investigation process was brought in one case with the result that there is no criminal event. “And this report does not only respond to complaints from the existing community, but of the police who give the community understanding the facts obtained by the police,” said Djuhandhani.

In the investigation process, Bareskrim examined 39 witnesses, including four from TPUA. The survey was carried out in 13 places, including UGM Rectorate, UGM Faculty of Forestry, Library and UGM archives, the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM.

