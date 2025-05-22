





Bikaner (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined Thursday the destruction that arrived at the Rahim Yar Khan air base in Pakistan due to India strikes during Operation Sindoor and said the air base was in “USI”. Addressing his first public rally after the Sindoor operation in the Bikaner of Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi said: “When I came from Delhi to here, I landed in Bikaner airport. Destroyed this air base.” Prime Minister Modi also recalled his declaration in Churu, reaffirming his commitment to the nation: “swear by this soil, I will not let the country fall, I will not let the country bow.” He declared Rajasthan that those who tried to erase the sacred Sindoor had been reduced to dust, and those who overturned the blood of India have now paid the price in full. The Prime Minister said that those who assumed that India would remain silent now hide, while those who boast of their weapons are now buried under rubble. Stressing that the Sindoor operation was not an act of revenge, but a new form of justice, he pointed out that it was not only an expression of indignation but a demonstration of the inexhaustible strength and determination of India. He said that the nation had adopted a bold approach, hitting the enemy directly and decisively. “Crushing terrorism is not only a strategy but a principle, it is India, it is the New India,” said PM Modi. “Pakistan has forgotten one thing: that now Modi, the servant of Mother India, stands here, his head high. Modi's mind is cool; it remains fresh, but Modi's blood is hot. Now, there will be no blood flowing in Pakistan of Modi, but there will only be a mod, there will only be Pakistan during a public gathering in Bikaner. “Now, India has clearly said … Pakistan will have to pay a high price for each terrorist attack. And this price … will be paid by the Pakistani army … will be paid by the economy of Pakistan … Ye Shodh Pratishodh Ka Khel Nahin, Ye Nyay Ka Naya Swaroop Hai, your Sindoor operation. In reference to the suspension of the industrial water Treaty following Pahalgam's terrorist attack, Prime Minister Modi said: “India has clearly indicated that Pakistan will bear a high cost for each terrorist attack. This cost will be paid by the Pakistani army and its economy. If Pakistan persists in the export of terrorism, it will be at the end of the index. The days of play with Indians' blood are over – it will now be at a high price. (This story has not been published by NDTV staff and is automatically generated from a unionized flow.)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/operation-sindoor-india-pak-tensions-rahim-yar-khan-airbase-is-in-icu-pm-modi-takes-dig-at-pakistan-8478618 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

