Palestinian teachers The donkey journey reflects the daily struggles of the South Hebrons: Watch the PNN video





Al -Jawaya south of Hébron / Cisjordanie / PNN – by Sari Jaradat & Monjed Jadou – While the sun rises on the rugged hills of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, the 60-year-old Palestinian school teacher, Khalil Mohammad al-Nawajaa, goes up his donkey for the long and perilous trip to his class at the Al-Tuwani secondary school. Like dozens of his students and neighbors in the remote villages of Masafer Yatta, Al-Nawajaa ends daily harassment by Israeli colonists and soldiers in his determination to maintain what he describes as a national, moral and religious duty: the right to education. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDNNKWDHA24 The daily journeys of Al-Nawajaas extend over about four kilometers by the field in bow with military patrols and the attack of the colonists. The veteran teacher recounts daily obstacles: military control points, closed doors and confiscation of vehicle keys. Sometimes residents and students are forced to wait until five hours before they are allowed to pass, he said. Since the outbreak of the current war, Al-Nawajaa says that the violence of the Israeli colonists and the army restrictions have been considerably intensified. He thinks that these pressures are part of a concerted strategy to force the Palestinians of their land, giving way to the expansion of the regulations and the annexation of the Palestinian territory. Even his donkey, a lifeline in the absence of reliable transport, was not soldiers spanned by the evolution would have seized several times near the entrance to the Carmel colony south of Yatta. It's not just the settlers. Soldiers also target the United States and children, especially near the control points, says Al-Nawajaa. But children continue to walk long distances, under the burning summer sun or freezing rain and winter winds. They cross flooded paths filled with mud and debris to reach their school. He adds that the Israeli authorities often close the door near the Colony of Carmel, which blocks the only access to Al-Tuwani and several surrounding communities. They destroy water wells, restrict the shepherds and create conditions that make life unbearable from good, he said. But we won't do it. It is our land. We were born here, raised here, and stay well until the end of time. Despite these harsh realities, Al-Nawajaa insists that the education mission will continue. Education is a resistance, he said. We are the people of “iqra” (read) and if we want to resist the occupation and preserve our presence, we must educate a generation which knows its rights and quickly holds to this land. He calls for Arab nations, the international community and civil societies to solidarize with the Palestinian people, in particular in the light of what he describes as a campaign in the course of Israels of forced displacement, confiscation of the land and violence of the colonists. He also called upon the end of what he called a genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza and in the West Bank. For Al-Nawajaa and his community, the struggle continues only for education but for dignity, existence and the right to stay. This story was produced as part of the “Qarib” program, implemented by the French Development Agency for the CFI media and funded by the French Development Agency (AFD).

