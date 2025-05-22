“Modi's mind is cool .. now no blood, Hot Sindoor flows in my veins”: PM Moda in Bikaner

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday that it had taken India 22 minutes to destroy nine terrorist hiding places and that it was his government's response to Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.

Speaking of Operation Sindoor during a rally here, Prime Minister Modi said: “It is not only an agony, it is an aggressive stand of New India. First, we had entered your home and attacked, now we directly attacked your chest. It is a policy to slow down terrorism, it's New India.”

By describing the three key principles established by Operation Sindoor in Indias Fight against terrorism, the Prime Minister declared that the first principle – any terrorist attack on India would be greeted by a decisive response, with the calendar, the method and the terms determined only by the India armed forces.

<br /> Prime Minister Narendra Moda addressed a bikaner rally at Rajasthan (PTI / Narendra Modi X)

He also said that India would not be intimidated by nuclear threats. He also pointed out that India would no longer make the difference between terrorist brains and governments that support them, rejecting the distinction of Pakistans between state and non -state actors.

“You would have seen, we have deputy delegations of the country around the world, to exhibit Pakistan. There are deputies who cross the parties of the parties.

“Since independence, for several decades, this has happened. Pakistan created an atmosphere of fear. But Pakistan has forgotten something, now a servant of Mother India, Modif, is standing. Modi's mind is cool, it remains cool, but his blood is hot. And now in the veins of Modi, not blood, but Hot Sindoor is being executed,” he said.

PM Modi added, “”When Sindoor becomes explosive, the result is that everyone can see it. Our government gave a free hand to the three armed forces and, together, they created a trap that Pakistan was forced to go on their knees. “”

“In response to the attack on April 22, we destroyed nine larger terrorist hiding places in 22 minutes. These to eliminate” Sindoor “were reduced to dust,” added the Prime Minister.

Modi also recalled his declaration in Churu, reaffirming his commitment to the nation: “swear by this soil, I will not let the country fall, I will not let the country bow.” He said Rajasthan that those who overthrow the India blood had now paid the price in full.

The Prime Minister said that those who assumed that India would remain silent now hide, while those who boast of their weapons are now buried under rubble.

He said Pakistan has underestimated India resolution, declaring that under its leadership, the nation is strong and unshakable. Any terrorist attack on India would have serious consequences, Pakistan paying a heavy price by its soldiers and its economy, he said.

He stressed that through the border, the Pakistan air base Rahim Yar Khan was forced to close for several days due to precise military strikes, which has seriously had an impact on its operations. The Prime Minister firmly declared that there would be no trade or talks with Pakistan.

He said that any discussion would only revolve around the cashmere occupied by Pakistan. He warned that if Pakistan continued to export terrorists, it would face an economic ruin. He reiterated that India would not allow Pakistan to access his share of legitimate water and that playing with Indian blood would have a high cost. “This determination is the commitment of India, which no force in the world can tremble,” he said.

The Prime Minister has also talked about the development carried out by his government since 2014. “In order to develop India, enormous efforts are taking place to build modern infrastructure in the country. Today, India modernizes its train network and Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, Namo Bharat's trains reflect new speed and progress,” said PM Modi.

“The roads, trains, stations and airports of India should be modern and the work has been done at an unprecedented rate in the past 11 years. Bogibeel bridge in Assam in the East. In Western India, it noted Atal Setu in Mumbai, while in the South, it highlighted the Pamban bridge, the first of India.

“We modernize more than 1,300 stations and more than 100 of these Amrit Bharat stations are ready today,” he added. He pointed out that nearly 70 routes are now operating Vande Bharat trains, providing modern rail connectivity to distant regions. He has also underlined the significant progress of infrastructure in the past 11 years, including the construction of hundreds of over-pronts and road sub-publics, as well as the installation of more than 34,000 kilometers of new railways.

He noted that the unanswered level passages on wide gauge lines have been eliminated, improving security. Modi has also highlighted the rapid development of dedicated freight corridors to rationalize the transport of goods and the current construction of the India high -speed train project.

At least 26 people were killed in the horrible terrorist attack in Pahalgam, after which India launched Operation Sindoor. The Indian armed forces have destroyed at least nine terrorist centers in Pakistan and Jammu-et-Cachemire occupied by Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor.

After the operation, tensions intensified between India and Pakistan for a few days. However, the neighbors opted for a ceasefire after mediation by US President Donald Trump.

It was the first visit of Prime Minister Modi at Rajasthan after operation Sindoor. The governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagade, the chief minister of Rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma and the Minister of Union law Arjun Ram Meghwal, among others, were present for the rally.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated, threw the foundation stone and dedicated to multiple development projects of the nation worth 26,000 breaks of rupees. He welcomed the great gathering during the event, recognizing the important participation of the people of 18 states and territories of the Union which joined online.

Modi said he arrived at the event after looking for Karni Mata blessings, stressing that these blessings are still strengthening the determination of the nation to build a developed India. Mentioning the inauguration and installation of basic stones of development projects worth 26,000 crores, it stressed their importance in the progress of the country's growth. He prolonged his congratulations to citizens for these transformative initiatives.

Modi highlighted the important advantages that Rajasthan has from the development of current infrastructure. He noted that high quality roads are under construction through the villages and even in border areas. Over the past 11 years, around 70,000 -lasting has been invested in Rajasthans road infrastructure.

He said the center should spend nearly 10,000 crosses for the development of railways in the state this year, marking an increase of 15 times compared to the levels before 2014. He pointed out on the signaling of a new train connecting Bikaner to Mumbai, further improving connectivity. In addition, he underlined the launch and installation of the foundation stone of various health, water and electricity projects in several regions.