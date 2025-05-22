Why doesn't Bareskrim show the original Jokowi diploma?





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the national police said that the baccalaureate of former president Joko Widodo is identical to the three diplomas belonging to the friends of Kulia at the Faculty of Forestry, at Gadjah Mada University.

The director of criminal criminal law, the general of Brigadier, Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, said that the original document of the baccalaureate diploma in Jokowi had been tested in the laboratory. Baca: After the publication of Jokowi by Dedi Mulyadi In the laboratory test, a comparison sample was carried out with a diploma belonging to three colleagues who took conferences at the Faculty of Forestry UGM during the same period as Jokowi. The comparison test includes verification of paper documents, paper safety, printing techniques, ink writing, stamp stamps and ink signatures belonging to the dean and the chancellor.

According to the laboratory and comparison research test, it was concluded between the evidence and the comparison is identical “or coming from the same product,” Djuhandhani said at a press conference held at the Jakarta police inquiry on Thursday, May 22, 2205.

But why did Bareskrim show or displayed the original Jokowi diploma and only a photocopy of diploma on the screen during a press conference?

During a press conference, Criminal Investigation also joined a variety of photos of documents which strengthen the assertion that the original Jokowi diploma, in particular by posting a photocopy of a diploma which was complained by the team of Faux Ulema and activist defenders (TPUA).

Despite this, Bareskrim did not display a photo of the original Jokowi diploma document, but only a photo of the time of a diploma that would have been original by Jokowi's lawyer in Bareskrim.

In his explanation, Djuhandhani said that the party who had complained, namely Jokowi himself who asked for the original document of his diploma was not displayed to the public first.

Meanwhile, the evidence displayed on the screen are such that supported by the journalist as a problem point, namely a photocopy of the Jokowi diploma.

“As the owner of the diploma said in this case, Mr. Jokowi transmitted:” I will open when he is necessary for the benefit of the law or the trial “, said Djuhandhani, imitating what was transmitted by Jokowi.

Nevertheless, he said that the original diploma belonging to the former governor of Jakarta had been demonstrated to the investigators, to be tested by the Medico-Legal laboratory. He stressed that the results of the laboratory test have proven that the Jokowi diploma is identical to the comparison document.

