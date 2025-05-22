Jaipur: Pakistan and its economy will have to pay a high price for each terrorist attack, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, saying that Islamabad used terrorism as a weapon against India because it could never win in a right fight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches a rally during the inauguration and installation of the stone of the foundation of various development projects, in the Bikaner district. (PMO / PTI)

Prime Minister Modi, who was addressed to a public meeting in Palana, about 20 km from Bikaner on the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, also said that Pakistan would not get a drop of rivers on which India has rights and that there was no possibility of talks with Pakistan.

Pakistan will have to pay a high price for each terrorist attack … The Pakistani army will pay it, the Pakistan economy will pay it, said Prime Minister Modi at his first public meeting in Rajasthan after operation Sindoor, the pre-Aube strikes by Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupate Kashmir on May 22 after May 22 after May 22 after May 22 Pahalgam Terror Attake has killed 26 people.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Sindoor operation was the embodiment of a new India that will strike at the heart of the terror, and make the terrorists and their supporters pay a high price to overthrow Indian blood.

The shots were fired in Pahalgam but they pierced the hearts of 140 citizens crossed. We have sworn to finish the terrorists. With your blessings and the value of our armed forces, we have accomplished our determination, he said.

The world and the enemies of the country have seen what is happening when Sindoor (Vermilion) turns into bar (Canon powder), he said.

Those who came out to erase Sindoor have been reduced to dust, he said, adding that not blood but Sindoor flows into my veins.

Prime Minister Modi said the armed forces had received a free hand and that they put Pakistan on his knees. Those who made the terrorist attack on April 22, we destroyed their terrorist bases in 22 minutes.

He said that the Sindoor operation was not a revenge but a new demonstration of justice was the embodiment of the new India. We first took the attack at home now, we’re hitting them squarely, he said, adding that it was a new India policy to eradicate terrorism.

First of all, India will give an adapted response to any terrorist attack. Time, place and way will be of our armed forces who choose and we will establish the rules. Secondly, India called the nuclear bluff and will not be intimidated and third, India will not differentiate the brains and governments that support terrorism. The Bogey of State Pakistans and non-state actors will no longer work, he said.

Modi stressed that India has proactively exhibited Pakistan in front of the world and underlined the nine delegations of deputies and foreign affairs experts who will visit different countries to say the reality of Pakistans in the world.

During the hostilities that followed India on May 7, Prime Minister Modi said that Pakistan had tried to target the Bikaners Nal Air Force base where he had landed in Delhi.

Pakistan also tried to make this target, but they could not damage this air base. There is a Rahim Yar Khan air base located on the other side of the border. It's in USI. You don't know when it will open? India forces have destroyed this air base.