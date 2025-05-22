Politics
Pakistani army, economy to pay a high price for each terrorist attack: PM Modi | Latest news from India
Jaipur: Pakistan and its economy will have to pay a high price for each terrorist attack, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, saying that Islamabad used terrorism as a weapon against India because it could never win in a right fight.
Prime Minister Modi, who was addressed to a public meeting in Palana, about 20 km from Bikaner on the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, also said that Pakistan would not get a drop of rivers on which India has rights and that there was no possibility of talks with Pakistan.
Pakistan will have to pay a high price for each terrorist attack … The Pakistani army will pay it, the Pakistan economy will pay it, said Prime Minister Modi at his first public meeting in Rajasthan after operation Sindoor, the pre-Aube strikes by Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupate Kashmir on May 22 after May 22 after May 22 after May 22 Pahalgam Terror Attake has killed 26 people.
Read also | Message “ not a single drop '' from PM Modi in Pakistan on the waters of the Indus
Prime Minister Modi said that the Sindoor operation was the embodiment of a new India that will strike at the heart of the terror, and make the terrorists and their supporters pay a high price to overthrow Indian blood.
The shots were fired in Pahalgam but they pierced the hearts of 140 citizens crossed. We have sworn to finish the terrorists. With your blessings and the value of our armed forces, we have accomplished our determination, he said.
The world and the enemies of the country have seen what is happening when Sindoor (Vermilion) turns into bar (Canon powder), he said.
Read also | Prime Minister Modi says that India has avenged Pahalgam attack on April 22 in just 22 minutes, destroyed 9 terrorist hiding places
Those who came out to erase Sindoor have been reduced to dust, he said, adding that not blood but Sindoor flows into my veins.
Prime Minister Modi said the armed forces had received a free hand and that they put Pakistan on his knees. Those who made the terrorist attack on April 22, we destroyed their terrorist bases in 22 minutes.
He said that the Sindoor operation was not a revenge but a new demonstration of justice was the embodiment of the new India. We first took the attack at home now, we’re hitting them squarely, he said, adding that it was a new India policy to eradicate terrorism.
First of all, India will give an adapted response to any terrorist attack. Time, place and way will be of our armed forces who choose and we will establish the rules. Secondly, India called the nuclear bluff and will not be intimidated and third, India will not differentiate the brains and governments that support terrorism. The Bogey of State Pakistans and non-state actors will no longer work, he said.
Modi stressed that India has proactively exhibited Pakistan in front of the world and underlined the nine delegations of deputies and foreign affairs experts who will visit different countries to say the reality of Pakistans in the world.
During the hostilities that followed India on May 7, Prime Minister Modi said that Pakistan had tried to target the Bikaners Nal Air Force base where he had landed in Delhi.
Pakistan also tried to make this target, but they could not damage this air base. There is a Rahim Yar Khan air base located on the other side of the border. It's in USI. You don't know when it will open? India forces have destroyed this air base.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pakistan-army-economy-to-pay-heavy-price-for-every-terror-attack-pm-modi-101747908742083.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- XI entrusting China, France can be reliable forces to maintain international order
- Donald Trump's approval rating becomes negative with the republican survey
- The government is preparing salary grants for low employees and honorary teachers
- Luxembourg accuses Malta of buying athletes before Small Nations Games
- Pakistan pathistans towards martial perdition
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat from May 26 to 27, inaugurate and launch development projects worth 53,414 crore
- Turkish president Erdogan, said to the Syrian counterpart
- Trump signs executive orders to stimulate the rebirth of American nuclear energy | Trump administration
- Blackhawks Draft Profiles: Porter Martone
- Why are mosquitoes more attracted to some individuals? The research explains
- The claim of the genocide of South Africa of Trump is wrong DW 23/05/2025
- Home Office is an American Record looking for a British residence | American immigration