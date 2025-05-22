Tensions behind Trump-Ramaphosa's White House meeting





The backdrop of the May 21 meeting between President Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa in South Africa could hardly be darker. In a few months, the United States reduced foreign assistance to the country, bare hopes to extend an existing trade agreement, threatened new prices of 30%, expelled its ambassador to Washington and repeatedly accused the government of indifference to an in progress genocide in the country. Indeed, for an administration relatively indifferent to African issues, the Trump administration has been unusually focused on South African developments, both real and imagined.

There are real areas of substantial disagreement between the United States and South Africa which predates the current diplomatic crisis and triggered a bipartite concern in Capitol Hill long before President Trump began his second term. The direction of the National Congress of South Africa (ANC), always the dominant political party of the country, although it is no longer able to command a pure and simple majority, sees the world through an ideological lens in which the United States is frequently understood as a more just world, are states like Iran, Russia and China, despite their violent suppression of domestic dissent, are much more positively. While South Africa claims to be not aligned, its reaction to the invasion of Ukraine Russia indicated that it remains willing to give Moscow a radical advantage of doubt and that its opposition to imperialism is deeply inconsistent.

More on:

South Africa

UNITED STATES

Sub -Saharan Africa

In 2023, the South African government, channeling sympathy for the Palestinian cause which was widespread across the continent, filed a case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of pursuing a genocide campaign in Gaza. The American military support in progress in Israel has come to witness criticism, and South Africans accuse the United States of hypocritical and selective concern for human rights.

Africa in transition

Michelle Gavin, Ebenezer Obadare and other experts follow political and security developments across sub -Saharan Africa. Most weekdays.

More recently, the fact that South Africa, as many small states, values ​​multilateralism and wishes to see reformed international institutions to better reflect African actions clashed with the disdain of Trump administrations for these same institutions and the insistence that they have controlled to reflect the concerns of armored tones. There is no better example than the apparent American rejection of the next G20 summit in South Africa, which has been alternately explained while the United States is offended to the themes of the Summit of Equality, Solidarity and Sustainability and as a protest of the supposed persecution of White South Africans.

These problems make a crowded program. But internal political considerations also take into account the calculation of the two leaders. For Ramaphosa, it is essential to stand with President Trump and insist that South Africa will not be the victim of intimidation. Political rivals have already suggested that his trip to Washington is an idiotic race, and any perceived weakness show will be considered a betrayal of South African values ​​and sovereignty. But at the same time, an ambush of the White House could have an advantage. Ramaphosa is well aware of the fact that being targeted by Trump can be used for a powerful political advantage to unite popular feeling, as demonstrated by recent elections in Canada and Australia.

At the same time, Ramaphosa needs positive economic news for the South African people, who confront high unemployment, enormous income inequalities and slow growth. The end of the franchise access to the American market for certain South African exports will not devastate the South African economy, but it will bite. All reports indicate that Ramaphosa has arrived in Washington, prepared to call on Trumps instincts as a negotiator. Having stacked his delegation with potential Trump bakers like Golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, as well as the billionaire and luxury magnate, the Johann Rupert magnate, Ramaphosa accepted a political risk at home looking for a thaw in relations. He identified a way to appease Elon Musk, who had fallen to comply with the South African laws in his efforts to bring the cutting edge to the country, and will probably offer a kind of bilateral commercial arrangement which contains with the trade of Trump administrations, and not an approach to aid to the region. But a wholesale abandonment of policies aimed at approaching the heritage of apartheid is not in the cards, both of principle and political survival.

Until now, President Trump has calculated that the advantages of a pale solid bilateral relationship compared to those acquired by the vililification of South Africa, in particular among a segment of his base which is allergic to efforts aimed at correcting historical injustices and eager to embrace conspiracy theories on persecuted whites. The American president clearly believes that there is a receptive audience for his false claims concerning genocide in South Africa and his high-level administrations to reinstall South African white refugees. He likes performance demonstrations of power and can see South Africa as an ideal place to assert that the United States will punish the weaker states that do not align with its favorite positions.

More on:

South Africa

UNITED STATES

Sub -Saharan Africa

The likely consequence of this political orientation is not good news for the United States. American companies operating in South Africa will suffer alongside South African companies. The result will be a greater South African enthusiasm for China and Russia, and winds that will benefit South African actors who are much more hostile to America politically than the current South African government. A new generation of South Africans will consider the United States as an antagonist wishing to see their multiracial democracy fail, and the rivals of the Americas will use the efforts of Trump administrations to punish South Africa to paint the United States as a clever actor on the world scene.

Even if Trump and Ramaphosa conclude an agreement, this step back compared to the abyss can prove to be a temporary stay rather than a reset. Any agreement will have to provide positive results on both sides of the Atlantic to overcome the divergent world visions and the internal pressures that will continue to separate the United States and South Africa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cfr.org/blog/tensions-behind-trump-ramaphosa-white-house-meeting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos