Deputy Minister of Chief of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, added today a torsion in the gold smuggling case involving actor Ranya Rao after the management of the law application made raids against the Minister of the Interior of Karnataka, G Parameshwara. Addressing the media, Shivakumar said that the minister had told him that he had offered a “wedding gift” to the actor and that there was “nothing in it”.

“Regarding the RANYA RAO ED affair, I just speaks to Dr Parishwara. There was a marriage. You see, we are in public life and go to institutions, many of us do it. As a gesture, people often offer gifts for such occasions. Sometimes it is a rupee, sometimes ten rupees, sometimes five lakhs or ten lakh.

The remarks of the deputy chief -chief occurred after the Directorate of the Application of Laws (ED) concluded its 27 -hour operation in educational establishments belonging to G Parameshwara in Tumakuru.

“Nothing new in what he has done and Ed did”

Shivakumar added that no minister or politician would support any reprehensible act. “All the lady has done is a personal matter and it is bad. The law will take her own course,” he said.

The unity of the congress, on the other hand, alleged that the senior party leaders were intended for political reasons.

“Absolutely, this is a political targeting. There is nothing new in what IT and ED have done. In the past 10 years, 193 cases have been slapped on opposition to it, éd. What is the rate of conviction? Even the Supreme Court has achieved computers and their education for their random and for their selective opposition approach. So, what's wrong.

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre, on the other hand, alleged that the probe agencies aimed at the opposition leaders at the BJP's request. The BJP uses ED, CBI and IT. Everyone knows it, “he said.

The law's application management has carried out the raids in an educational institution and a Karnataka hospital, allegedly linked to G Parameshwara, as part of the gold smuggling case, Times said now. The Central Agency is investigating the case under the law on the prevention of money laundering (PMLA) and the targeting of Hawala operators which would have made “false” transactions in accounts related to Ranya Rao.

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru airport shortly after her landing of Dubai. Officials of the income from income intelligence seized the gold bars weighing 12 kg and worth more than Rs 12 crosses of it. Yesterday, a special court granted a deposit in Rao and a co-accused after the Information Department on income could not deposit a load sheet in time. The actor will however remain in prison because it was also charged under the 1974 law on the conservation of exchange for exchange and prevention of smuggling activities, which authorizes preventive detention without surety for one year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/india/dk-shivakumars-wedding-gift-spin-after-27-hour-long-ed-raids-against-karnataka-home-minister-article-151696423 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

