GOP leaders are voting on high issues on Trump's national national policy bill after the presidents for the restrained

The leaders of the GOP of the House are ahead with a vote on President Donald Trumps Agenda in the coming hours Wednesday, after Trump implored in private the main selected not to have the main package of the tax and expenses.

The president had summoned members of a key wing of the Republican Party at the White House at a time of crisis for President Mike Johnson: half a dozen conservatives promising to challenge their own party leadership due to discounts of expenses mainly to clean energy programs and Medicaid that they always wanted to see in the bill.

But Wednesday evening, Johnson and his management team were convinced that Trump had helped to submit the right -track bill. With the members of the Hardline House Freedom Caucus, mainly silent after the meeting, however, it was not yet clear if they indeed support the legislation.

I was going to vote this evening, said the head of the majority in the room, Steve Scalizes, after emerging from the White House, although he cannot say at what time it would happen and did not detail if there was an official agreement with the Hardliners.

Summarizing the meeting, Scalie said that House Gop Hardliners had pushed Trump and party leaders to make key changes to the bill, but that leadership finally explained why these changes would not obtain enough support on the ground.

None of this is easy because the narrow majority, said scalizes, stressing the very delicate balance that party leaders had to find with their diverse gop conference. We have talked about the political dynamics and the realities of the members of our conference which are not for these things.

The resistance of the Hardliners of the GOP, including the Chip Roy representative of Texas and others, would be sufficient to block the massive bill of national policy to reach the soil. But Johnson and his team made a big bet that these conservatives are not willing to challenge Trump.

One day earlier, Trump launched a passionate appeal to the Full House Gop conference that they should stop putting pressure on changes and simply accept the current version of the bill. But the conservatives led by the president of Roy and Freedom Caucus, Andy Harris, hiked at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue to meet face to face with Trump only after having declared that they would oppose the bill without more changes.

After the meeting, Johnson told journalists that the GOP would land the plane and adopt the bill. He did not say exactly what changes to Trumps Bill had been discussed, but predicted that the GOP leaders were resolving the concerns of Caucus Freedom, potentially with the help of the decrees.

There may be decrees relating to some of these questions in the near future, he said. This is a commitment that the president made. He wants to go after fraud, waste and abuse. He wants to make government leaner and work more effectively and more effectively for the people.

GOP hardliners demanding, especially at night in Wednesday, that Johnson makes key changes, such as larger cuts for clean energy programs, which they have nicknamed the new green scam and changes in the funding of the Medicaid state. But while the people of these discussions said that the White House had gone to these changes in the end of evening meetings, several people close to leadership said that an official agreement had not been concluded.

GOP leaders thought they got a lot closer to an agreement after the passionate employment of their conference at the American Capitol on Tuesday and managed to win a handful of moderate recalcitrants from the Northeast who were looking for more generous state and local deductions for their original states. These progress, however, seemed to stall all night after Roy and other members of the Freedom Caucus met the White House staff.

The talks had gone so laterally that some of the gop's hardliners were still floating in private towards the leadership that they abandon the only large and magnificent law of law and rather try to pass two separate invoices saving the most difficult tax policy for later this year, according to one of these people.

On Wednesday morning, Roy and other File holders told journalists that they would not advance the bill unless Medicaid changes and clean energy credits were made: so that the bill is moving away from the soil, these problems must be resolved.

Some of these conservatives were still looking for major changes to Medicaid that Johnson had already excluded, such as the drop in the rate of correspondence of federal governments to Medicaid payments, known as the percentage of federal or FMAP medical assistance.

When asked if FMAP remained on the table, the Keith Self of Texas representing CNN: for me.

A White House official told CNN that talks with the House Freedom Caucus had not yet produced progress, but that the meeting was on the books to, hope, to conclude an agreement.

There was no contract. The White House presented to HFC political options with which the administration can live, provided they can obtain the votes, but they cannot obtain the votes, said the manager.

The meeting at the White House on Wednesday afternoon lasted just under two hours, while the main legislators of the Chamber's Rules Committee continued with a marathon meeting to advance the bill.

The Democrats had deposited 500 modifications at this meeting and clearly indicated that they were ready to use the delay tactics in their power.

This title and this story have been updated with additional developments.

CNNS Alayna Treene, Morgan Rimmer and Alison Main contributed to this report.

