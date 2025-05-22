False diploma, Polri revealed a photo of KKN at the graduation of Jokowi to UGM





Dirtipidim Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Putro. Photo: Medcom.id/siti Yona Hukmana

Jakarta: Director of General Crimes (Dirtipidum) Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro, made sure that the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) graduated from the Faculty of Forestry, Gajah Mada University (UGM). Djuhandani revealed evidence of Jokowi studies in UGM, namely by showing old photos when KKN gets the diploma. This certainty is based on the results of a medical-legal laboratory survey carried out following the complaint false degree By the head of the Ulama team and activists of the defenders (TPUA) EGI Sudjana. “The investigators obtained the fact that it was true, Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo led conferences to the Faculty of Forestry UGM,” said Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri, General Brigadier Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro at a press conference in the criminal investigation, South Jakarta, Thursday, May 22. Even at the time of a press conference, Djuhandani had produced several former photo documents of Jokowi's activity during his studies as a student at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. Given, on the nine photos displayed, the young Jokowi who is active in several student activities. Starting from the execution of a real working conference (KKN) in the Wonosegoro district, Boyolali Regency, Central Java in 1983. Then, a photo of the graduation in 1985 in the name of Joko Widodo with NIM 80-34416-KT-1681. Then, the mountain climbing activities were carried out with his friends. This is a photo of several activities by Mr. Joko Widodo during the college. There were those who were at university, when KKN was, there was during mountain climbing, during the diploma, said Djuhandani. With this legal certainty, the star's general police hopes that the community will end the controversy of false diplomas. The national police examined the witnesses, traced the documents, to test the forensic laboratory (laboratory) of the comparison document belonging to a classmate and was declared identical. We get a lot and that, hopefully, also responds to the controversy that occurs in the community, he concluded.

