'No blood, but Sindoor flows into my veins: PM Modis Fierce Message in Pakistan | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first public speech since the launch of Operation Sindoor, delivered a fierce message to Pakistan, declaring that “not blood, but Sindoor (Vermilion) flows through my veins” and warning that Indian enemies now know what is happening when “Sindoor turns into cannon powder”.Speaking during a rally in the Rajasthan bikaner on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi praised the armed forces for their rapid and strategic response to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, on April 22, which cost the life of 26 lives. He said that in retaliation, India “destroyed nine of the largest terrorist hiding places in Pakistans in just 22 minutes”.The world and the enemies of the country have seen what is happening when Sindoor turns into barood (gunpowder). These to destroy Sindoor have been reduced to dust, he told applause.Also read: the severe warning of the Modi Modi in Pakistan – “no talks, no trade, discussion only on Pok”“Pakistan can never win a direct war against India. Whenever there has been a direct confrontation, Pakistan had to face a defeat again and again. This is why Pakistan has made terrorism a weapon to fight India. This has been going on for several decades since independence. Survey Do you think terrorism is Pakistan's only tool against India? “But Pakistan has forgotten one thing, now Modi, the servant of Mother India, is held firmly.The Prime Minister reiterated that India will no longer be retained in his response to terrorism, claiming that if India is attacked, “a strong reprisals will follow, at the same time and in a way of the choice of the armed forces”.Reiterating the difficult position of his government, Prime Minister Modi said: “There will be no trade or talks with Pakistan. If discussions occur, it will only be cashmere occupied by Pakistan.He said Pakistan can never win a direct war against India, and that is why he uses terrorism. Whenever they fight directly, they are defeated. So they made terrorism their tool, but this time they met fire, he said.Taking a blow to Pakistan PM Modi said that Pakistan's attempt to target the NAL air base in Bikaner had caused no damage. On the other hand, the Pakistan air base Rahimyar Khan was seriously affected in India reprisals.No one knows when he opened. It is in USI, said Prime Minister Modi.“Our government has given three forces a free hand. They put such a trap that Pakistan was forced to go on their knees,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/not-blood-but-sindoor-flows-through-my-veins-pm-modis-fierce-message-to-pakistan/articleshow/121338233.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos