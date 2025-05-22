Pak's rahim yar khan airbase elongated in uses: 10 top pm quotes in bikaner





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was addressed to a rally in the Rajasthan bikaner today, has issued a new warning to Pakistan while recalling that his Rahim Yar Khan air base is still not operational after being affected by Indian missiles during the boost. “Pakistan Air Base Rahim Yar Khan is still in the USI, I don't know when it reopens,” said Prime Minister Modi, adding that he suffered massive damage during India air strikes. Rahim Yar Khan, Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Rafiqi Airbase in Sharorkot and the students of the Chakwal air base were affected during the Indian missile strikes. Rahim Yar Khan's air base hosted at the international airport of the same name in Punjab province in Pakistan has undergone massive damage. Later, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority would have said that the only track would be non -operational for a week. The official opinion of the airmen (Notem), published on the evening of May 10, cited the closure from 4:00 p.m. Pakistan time (4:30 p.m.) on May 10 at at least 4:59 a.m. Pakistan (5:29 a.m.) on May 18. Prime Minister Modi praised India’s operation, Sindoor, a mission launched in retaliation for the 26-people murders in Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22, and said the attack had been avenged in 22 minutes. India has struck nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok) on the night of May 6 and 7, eliminating more than 100 terrorists. Here are the best quotes “On April 22, terrorists targeted our people, asking for their religion and suffered the Sindoor of our sisters. The bullets pulled to Pahalgam injured the heart of 140 Indian crores. In response, the whole nation has sworn to punish the terrorists in a way that they could never imagine.”

“With the value of our armed forces, Pakistan was forced to bow.

“After the air strike, I came to Churu and I said:” I swear on this soil, I will not let my country be destroyed, I will not let my country bow “. Today, from Rajasthan soil, I mean to the compatriots,” those who had started to wipe the vermilarion were reduced to the dust “.”

“It is not a game of research and revenge, it is a new form of justice. It is a new form of justice, it is the Sindoor operation. It is not only anger, it is the fierce form of whole India, it is the new form of India. First of all, he attacked by entering the house, now he attacked directly on the chest.”

“The Sindoor operation has established three principles to combat terrorism. First – if there is a terrorist attack on India … then a suitable response will be given. The moment will be decided by our forces … The method will also be decided by our forces … and the conditions will also be. We do not consider it as the masters of the terror one.

“Pakistan has forgotten something that now Modi, the servant of Mother India, stands here, his head high. Modi's mind is cool, it remains fresh, but Modi's blood is hot. Now, there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but the hot vermillion.”

“Now India has clearly said: Pakistan will have to pay a high price for each terrorist attack. And this price will be paid by the Pakistani army, will be paid by the economy of Pakistan.”

“If Pakistan continues to export terrorists … then it will have to fight for every penny. Pakistan will not get the share of Indian legitimate Indian Indians … will now cost Pakistan a lot.

“”Saugandh Mujhe Iss Desh Ki Mitti Ki, Mein Desh Nahi Mitne Dunga, Mein Desh Nahi Jhukne Dunga. “(I swear on the ground of this country, I will not let my country destroy itself, I will not let my country bow.)

“It is a coincidence that after the country made air strikes in Balakot 5 years ago, my first public meeting took place on the border of the Rajasthan itself. It is due to the penance of Veerbhoomi that such a coincidence takes place. Now, this time when the Sindoor operation occurred, then after my first public meeting takes place here at Bikaner Rajasth. ” Posted by: Priya Pureek Posted on: May 22, 2025

