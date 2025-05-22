



PTI president Gohar Ali Khan congratulated the Chief of Staff of the Asim Army Mnnir for his elevation to the rank of Marshal in the field, saying that he was now more responsibility for improving the situation.

Earlier this week, the government promoted the general to have the rank of Marshal in the field in recognition of his strategic leadership and his decisive role in the defeat of India during the military confrontation between the two countries which ended with a mediatized ceasefire in the United States.

The field marshal is the highest rank of the armies modeled after the British army. In Pakistan, he was only awarded once before, General Mohammad Ayub Khan in 1959.

Addressing journalists outside Rawalpi Adiala prison yesterday after meeting the former imprisoned president Imran Khan, Gohar said: a lot of time has passed. The PTI is a major party, Khan Sahib is the most popular leader. We want these difficulties to end now.

This is why I say that the [army chief] obtained this new honor from the Marshal in the field. [We] Heldled, but after this new honor, there is an increased responsibility for him to play his role even more and to improve the situation.

Answering a question, Gohar said the PTI issued an official position on development. He added, we have no conflict with the soldiers. Khan Sahib also said yesterday that we stick to our armed forces and that anyone who is linked to the armed forces will be not controversial.

Contacts have not been restored for now, but it is certainly our desire. Khan Sahib said we’ve never closed the door for interviews with the establishment, Gohar said.

Gohars' comments echoed those stated in an article on the Imrans X account, in which the former PM said he was ready to speak to those who have power, in the best interest of the country.

Asked specifically about an alleged intervention in politics, Gohar said, we all say that the military should have no role in politics, [] And I say that everything that happens should be above politics.

After all, it is a great institution. He had an influence and remains, I will therefore ask the one who can play their role in the situation of doing so, added the leader of the PTI.

The elevation, first authorized by the federal office and subsequently communicated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Asif Ali Zardari, marks the first promotion of this type in more than six decades.

The government also announced a second extension open in the mandate of the marshal of the air chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, making him the first Air Force chief of Pakistan to receive two extensions.

Gohar also talked about India, saying that a war of war persisted.

He called that the Pakistani forces had won an incredible victory, which India could not even have imagined. In my opinion, this war was even more serious than the wars of 1965 or 1971, because the two countries are now nuclear powers, he stressed.

However, he warned the nation to remain united and alerts against Indias another attempt and harmful intentions.

Implications for the military hierarchy

A notification of the Ministry of Defense said that the promotion of the Munirs to the Marshal of the Fields had been made under the 199a rule 1998 (rules) 1998.

The rules are classified, but according to a military source, the rule mentioned is read as follows: 199-A. Promotion to Field Marshal. A general officer, whether in service or retired, can be promoted to the rank of Marshal in the federal government regardless of seniority or any specific appointment.

However, the experts noted the silence of the Pakistani constitution and army on such a appointment.

Although the rank does not grant additional operational authority, its conferences during an increased regional tension period has a strategic and political symbolism. It can also strengthen marshal munirs standing both in the military and in political circles, in particular in the midst of internal instability and civil-military friction.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, who previously directed the Senate De La Défense committee, noted: the Marshal Asim Munnir is now very in the driving seat as a pivot of the power structure, even more, given the weakness and the divisions between civilian politicians. Even before May, which has become an inflection point for Pakistan, for India and for South Asia, all traditional political forces were convinced that the road to Islamabad is in Rawalpindi.

The promotion of Coas Munirs should not modify the operational command but serves as a symbolic recognition of its management in wartime.

The previous world supports this point of view. In India, the marshals of Sam Manekshaw (1973) and Km Cariappa (1986) were promoted only for reasons of ceremony, without change in the structure of the Armys. Likewise, in the United Kingdom and the United States, five-star titles historically honored an extraordinary service during the great wars without modifying the command frames.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1912592 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

