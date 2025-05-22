Puslabfor Polri participated in the physical test of Jokowi's thesis compared to his colleagues





Jakarta, investor.id – The National Police Medico-Legal Laboratory Center was also involved in examining the validity of the former president of the Joko Widodo diploma (Jokowi). Puslabfor even tested Jokowi's thesis to strengthen the investigation into the accusation of false diplomas from the Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA). Director of General Crimes (Dirtipidim) Police of Criminal Investigations, said Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, the thesis entitled Study of the elements of final use in the municipality of Surakarta written by Joko Widodo compared to the thesis of senior and junior colleagues. From this test, the police found that in Jokowi's time, working on the thesis, there were two types of typewriter in circulation, namely the type of PICA and elite. Then the investigator explored Jokowi's thesis from the first chapter to the end. “In the case of the thesis of Pak Jokowi, after doing research on Chapter I until the last by Puslabfor, the typewriter used is the Pica type,” Djuhandhani told Jakarta on Thursday 5/22/2025). “More specifically, the thesis ratification sheet is made with Handpress LetterPress So when when touched, writing is uneven or concave. With the laboratory test in accordance with the declaration of the owner of the printing at the time so that there is no printing process using other tools other than the type of typewriter and printing machine hand -robbery Or typography,“He concluded. Editor: Ik

([email protected]) Follow the channel Telegram We to update investor.id articles.id Follow Read the rest of news on Google News Read

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/national/398286/puslabfor-polri-turut-uji-fisik-skripsi-jokowi-dibandingkan-milik-rekanrekannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos