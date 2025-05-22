Global Times: XI underlines firm confidence in high quality development during the Henan inspection tour

Beijing,, May 22, 2025 / Prnewswire / – Presidentxi jinping underlined an unshakable confidence to stimulate high quality development and improve the efficiency of governance, while exhorting central China Henan province To write a new chapter in the progress of Chinese modernization, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

XI, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the Central Military Commission, made these remarks during his visit to inspect the cities of Luoyang and Zhengzhou In the province on Monday and Tuesday.

He stressed that Henan should focus on building a modern industrial system and strengthening its agricultural capacity, improving the well-being of people and social governance, improving ecological and environmental protection and the promotion of cultural prosperity.

Monday afternoon, XI visited Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd. Its predecessor was a factory established during China Inaugural period of the five-year plan (1953-57). The five -year plan has thrown the industrial foundation via concentrated efforts to build the first steel production base in China and the first car manufacturer.

XI visited the company's intelligent manufacturing plant to learn more about performance and applications of various types of rolling products. He inspected the smart production lines and had a kind conversation with the workers.

“”China has always joined the development of the real economy. From past dependence on imported matches, soap and iron to become the largest manufacturing country in the world with the most complete industrial categories, we took the right way, “noted XI.

China Must continue to strengthen the manufacturing sector, to adhere to the principles of the construction of autonomy and strength and basic technologies in the key areas, XI said.

He also urged efforts to strengthen collaboration between industries, universities and research institutes, and cultivate a large number of high quality talents.

XI attached great importance to the development of Henan. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), he made several inspection visits to the province, according to Xinhua in a distinct report.

Advanced manufacturing

Experts noted that the Exemption inspection tour was encouraging the development of Henan's The manufacturing sector, while also insulting greater confidence in the progress of the rise of the central region.

“”Henan is not only a large cereal producing province, but it also has a solid industrial foundation. Its strengths in manufacturing come from a rich work pool, a long -standing industrial basis and proactive efforts from local authorities to attract investments, “Cong Yi, professor at the Tianjin School of Administration, said on Tuesday.

Henan also enjoys a major transport advantage – its role of one of the Asia The largest transport centers make connectivity a key strength. At the same time, as China The industrial system undergoes transformation and upgrade, a change of gradient is underway. Manufacturing activities which, once gathered in the eastern region focused on exports and focused on treatment, are gradually moving to the center and the west ChinaNoted Cong.

Drawing these forces, Henan accelerated the development of seven advanced manufacturing clusters A Billion Yuan Each, by focusing on areas such as new materials, new energy vehicles (NEV) and advanced equipment.

Take Luoyang Bearing Group Co., LTD, which XI visited during the last inspection tour, for example. Founded in 1954, the company has evolved from Luoyang Bearing Factory, one of the 156 key projects under China FIRST FILE PLAN (1953-57). In recent years, it has invested massively in research and development and has made major industrial improvements. Now a full bearings manufacturer, the company offers more than 30,000 products in nine main categories, according to Xinhua.

Today, high -end bearings represent 70% of its total output value. During the five-year plan period (2021-25), 13 of its technological innovations reached international standards. In particular, the main bearings of the corporate tunnel bore machine have ended China Reliance with imports in this area, Xinhua reported.

Henan has also made significant progress in the NEV sector. The province now houses global industry leaders such as Byd, the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world; Yutong, the best new energy bus manufacturer in the world; And Catl, the world's leading power battery supplier, reported the Henan Daily.

“In the past, we had to travel to [East China’s] Zhejiang Or [South China’s] Guangdong To buy automotive parts. Now, with more than 600 large automotive companies and parts in the province, we can place urgent orders and receive parts within two hours, “said Fu Shenghua, deputy leader of the Yutong Bus CO party, to the Global Times.

Henan Not only developed its own manufacturing industry, but also attracted high -end manufacturers, such as Foxconn China Taiwan Region, thanks to its favorable infrastructure, its commercial environment and its solid political support from the local government. This cooperation has helped to transform Henan's Economy, transforming the province into a world center for the manufacture of intelligent terminals, according to Xinhua.

In the first quarter of this year, the added value of Henan's The manufacturing of high technology increased by 14.1% in annual sliding, while strategic emerging industries increased by 10.6%, according to local government data.

Write a new chapter

Tuesday morning, XI heard the work report of the provincial authorities.

XI stressed that high quality development is fundamental to advance Chinese modernization. Faced with a complex external environment, China If it is well focused on the management of internal affairs and the widening of the high-level opening, he added.

In the heart of China Vast Territory, the central region of the country includes six provinces: Shanxi,, Henan,, Anhu,, Hubei,, Hunan And Jiangxi. The country underlined the need to speed up the rise of its central region in the context of its efforts to promote coordinated regional development.

The strategy to promote “the rise China“was introduced for the first time in the 2004 government's work report.” He has since played an increasingly vital role in China high quality development. Clusters of cities like Luoyang, ZhengzhouAnd Fairy become more and more important in the national economy and stimulate regional growth, “said Li Changan, professor at the Academy of Open Economy Studies in China, University of International Affairs and the Economy.

With solid transport links, a large labor and a robust industrial base, Central China is well positioned to convert innovation and East R&D achievements to manufacturing capacity – improving overall competitiveness, noted Li.

After years of progress, the manufacturing sector in Central China attracts national attention. Each of the six provinces has developed a signature industry: Optoelectronics in Hubeiconstruction machinery in HunanNevs AnhuAviation in JiangxiSurchard materials in Henanand energy equipment in ShanxiAccording to Xinhua.

The region now covers all categories of China industrial system, with a significant increase in technological intensity. Value -added manufacturing in Central China raised from 6.1 Billions of Yuan (846 billion dollars) in 2019 at 6.8 Billions of Yuan In 2023, representing about a fifth of the national total, according to official data.

Meanwhile, with solid political support, the six provinces regularly transformed latecomers into pioneers of China opening. In HenanFor example, goods from Nordic salmon and South American cherries to the last Italian mode can be distributed nationally within 12 hours after their arrival at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, Zhang Minvice-governor of Henansaid at a press conference in May 2024.

Promote cultural heritage

XI also visited the White Horse temple, originally built during the eastern Dynasty of Han (25-220), where he learned of the adaptation of Buddhism to the Chinese context and local efforts to preserve cultural relics.

In The Longmen Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage site, over 1,500 years old, which also represents the ultimate in the art of Chinese stone sculpture, XI stressed the importance of preserving, inheriting and promoting these treasures of Chinese culture.

The integration of culture and tourism presents great potential, said Xi, requiring efforts to promote high quality development in the sector and transform it into a pillar industry that benefits people and enriches their lives.

As the largest treasure in the world of stone sculpture with the most statues, long-term caves were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000 as “an exceptional manifestation of human artistic creativity”, for its perfection of an art form, and for its encapsulation of cultural sophistication (960-1279).

In recent years, long men caves have intensified efforts to protect cultural relics and leverage technologies to transform static historical artifacts into dynamic digital archives. These initiatives have contributed to creating new forms of cultural tourism and new consumption experiences, offering visitors a more engaging and immersive experience.

Gao Junping, Director of the Longmen Grottoes Institute Institute Information and Data Center, told the Global Times that “the digital protection work of Longmen caves represents a practice of the new quality productive forces in the field of cultural heritage conservation. Technologies, including 3D printing, have been applied to research on the conservation of Buddhist statues and Caves. “

Central China continues to provide remarkable performance in cultural tourism, new energy and advanced manufacturing. This stronger “backbone” injects greater confidence and resilience in China Continuation of high quality development, experts said.

