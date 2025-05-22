Cartoonist based in Indore reserved after complaints of derogatory caricatures against PM Modi, RSS | India News





A caricaturist based in Indore was reserved after a complaint allegedly alleged that he had made derogatory caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, the Madhya Pradesh police announced on Thursday.

The cartoonist, Hemant Malviya, told the Indian Express that he was targeted because his caricatures question the administration.

In the complaint filed by a Vinay Joshi, a defender of the high court of Madhya Pradesh and an RSS volunteer, Malviya was accused of having published reprehensible content on his Facebook account which would have defamed the RSS and harmed religious feelings. The story continues below this announcement A superior police officer said that an FIR had been recorded on the basis of the complaint at the Lasudia police station in Indore, under articles 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outraging the religious feelings of all class by insulting his religion or his religious beliefs), 302 (pronounced words, etc. Proposed to the evil of the mischief of the public) of BNS and article 67-A (publication or transmission material containing a sexually explicit law, etc., in electronic form) of the law on information technologies. No arrests were made. We are investigating the case, said a superior police officer. This is not the first time that Malviya, whose cartoons have tackled political issues, have been reserved by the police. In 2022, he was reserved by the Uttarakhand police to make obscene posters from the Yoga Ramdev guru. Months later, it was reserved by the police in Indore for having allegedly made defamatory statements following the death of PM Modis Mother in December 2022. Closing reports were submitted in both cases, said Malviya. The story continues below this announcement I am targeted for my caricatures which question the administration. Closing reports were submitted in the two criminal cases. I never talked to the Mother of the PM. I have been a target of the right wing in the state since I acquired infamy with the RAMDEV case, he told the Indian Express. The complainant, Joshi, allegedly allegedly allegedly opened up Malviya's Facebook account, he contained images, videos and comments that were deliberately published to encourage hatred against RSS. He alleged that the posts also contained reprehensible, offensive and derogatory caricatures targeting Prime Minister Modi and RSS volunteers. There have also been comments on Lord Shiva, tried offensive to religious feelings, alleged the complainant. Joshi allegedly alleged that the positions were a deliberate act to encourage conflicts between the communities (and) defame and cause the largest world organization, the RSS. The intention behind this act seems to be to encourage the workers of the RSS and society to the riot, to take the law in their hands, to engage in violence and to disturb public order.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/indore-cartoonist-booked-derogatory-cartoons-pm-modi-rss-10022622/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos