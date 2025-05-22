The dismantling of the PKK could demonstrate violent actors through the Middle East that the end of political insurrections can lead to lasting and inclusive peace

By Sinan Ulgen / Istanbul, Türkiye



The longest armed insurgency in the world ended abrupt. Four decades after having orchestrated its first attack on Turkish government targets, the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) decided to dissolve and disarm. The decision marks a turning point not only for Turkey, but for the entire Middle East.

Since its foundation at the end of the 1970s by the Abdullah Ocalan, now embarrassed, the PKK has been mainly motivated by the aim of establishing an independent Kurdish state, while seeking to guarantee political rights for the Kurdish minority in Turkey, but several factors, both national and international, have apparently convinced its leaders of the abandonment of violence.

Start with the internal political situation. The Turkish President with two Recep Tayyip Erdogan mandates clearly indicated that he hoped to ask for a third term, which means that he must find a way to modify the constitution of turkeys or convince the Parliament to support an early electoral bill. In both cases, success would force him to obtain more support than his coalition in power, his party of justice and development and the party of the nationalist movement of the far right can provide, but the third party of the turkey, the party of equality and democracy of the pro-Kurdish peoples (DEM) can deliver the missing votes. The objective of registering the DEM in the parliamentary effort to modify the Constitution paved the way for the Kurdish opening, designed to improve the political and cultural rights of the Kurds of the turkey. The counterpart was the dismantling of the PKK and the end of its terrorist campaign against the Turkish state.

The PKKS's decision to dissolve was also influenced by international developments, which had placed the group under strong pressure. Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad who had used the PKK as a tool to undermine Turkey was ousted in December from last year and the new Syrian regime could not be counted on Kurdish efforts to destabilize Turkey.

The United States was also distanting the affiliates of PKK who once played a leading role in the fight against the Islamic State group. While the former American president of President Joe Bidens offered almost unconditional support for Kurdish groups allied in the United States, such as the Syrian Democratic Forces, US President Donald Trump believes that American national interests, including political stability in Syria, are better served by strengthening ties with Turkey.

A final less discussed factor shaping PKKS calculations was the growing use of drone technology technology to strengthen border security and, more importantly, to target PKK commanders outside Turkey, even deep in Iraqi territory. As considerably weakened the PKKS logistical and operational efficiency, it has probably caused a fundamental revaluation of insurgence prospects.

This combination of factors has created a window of opportunity for Turkey to solve the Kurdish problem without the type of violent campaign which feeds radicalization, but a successful transition from an era of armed struggle to that of peace and integration would oblige the Erdogans government to deliver two fronts.

The first is transparency. The long history of PKKS violence has naturally generated a deep animosity within Turkish society. It is therefore essential that the content of the negotiations between the PKK and the Turkish government, including the relevant compromises, is clearly communicated and openly. For example, a major consideration would be whether entities affiliated with the PKK such as the protection units of peoples in Syria would also disarm. The Turkish parliament and, in particular, the main opposition parties inside must play a central role in the guidance of this sensitive process.

The second front is democracy. This historical opening cannot succeed without a real democratic reform, including credible stages to protect judicial independence and improve freedom of expression and association.

The Erdogan government could ensure rapid victories in this area by complying with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, including its request for liberation from the Kurdish Political Manager Selahattin Demirtas.

At a time when Ocalan could be released, the Turkish government would also do well to deal with the conditions to which other political detainees, such as the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu and Umit Ozdag, led the ultra-nationalist victory party.

The dismantling of the PKK has a historic opportunity to build a better turkey. The safeguarding of nations is the found freedom of PKK terrorism requires more broadly strengthening its democracy. Beyond helping Turkey, such an initiative would demonstrate violent actors through the Middle East that the end of political insurrections can lead to lasting and inclusive peace.

Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat, is director of Edam, a reflection group based in Istanbul, and a member of senior policy at Carnegie Europe.

