Live updates: the last on the presidency of Trumps while House is adopted by his bill on domestic policy

The first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday the release of an AI version of her memories, saying on X that he was fully used by using artificial intelligence in my own voice.

On a new era, Trump added: let the future of the publication begin.

Trump published his memoirs in October 2024, writing before its release that writing was a deeply and thoughtful trip for me. The audio book generated by AI is now available for purchase.

Melania: The audio book is told using an audio technology of artificial intelligence, according to the website of the first Ladys website. The narrator is a replica generated by the voice of Melania Trumps, created under the direction and supervision of Ms. Trumps.

Artificial intelligence and the use of Deepfake technology became the cornerstone of the first Ladys portfolio during President Donald Trumps in the second term during a signing ceremony of Rose Garden for the withdrawal, which she advocated and defended, Melania Trump recognized the opportunities and threats that AI technology posed.

Artificial intelligence and social media are digital candies for the next generation: sweet, addictive and designed to have an impact on the cognitive development of our children, she said in remarks before signing. But unlike sugar, these new technologies can be armed, shape beliefs and, unfortunately, affect emotions and even be fatal.

Oren Etzioni, Professor Emeritus in Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington and former CEO of the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, told CNN on Thursday that it was unlikely that the AI ​​Memories pose a risk for the first digital identity Lady or an ethical profile given his public profile and his participation in the project.

It is important to distinguish between non -consensual depths and deep non -consensual buttocks. Of course, the First Lady has the rights of her own voice, and this Nar with AI memory is a sign of many cakes to come, he said. All celebrities are subject to the risk of non -consensual deep buttocks, but that does not increase the risk that his voice is diverted. Everything you need for a deepfake is a sample of his voice, and there are many available.

The AI ​​Memoir is not the first foray into the digital space for the First Lady. In 2021, Trump announced the sale of an NFT, or non -bubble token, entitled Melanias Vision as his first public effort after leaving his duties.

CNN contacted the first office of the White House First Ladys and a personal office to comment.

