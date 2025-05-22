Enemies have seen Sindoor transform into barooa: Modi

In his first public speech to Rajasthans Bikaner after the Sindoor operation, which was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, the Prime Minister said that, in a meticulously executed operation, the three forces collaborated to dismantle the defenses of Pakistans, forcing them to submit.

In response to the attack on April 22, India destroyed nine of the largest terrorist hiding places in 22 minutes. This action has demonstrated the strength of the nation, proving that when the sacred Sindoor turn into barThe result is final, he said.

In his speech, Mr. Modi highlighted a significant coincidence five years ago, after the Balakot air strike, his first public rally took place in Rajasthan. Similarly, following the recent operation Sindoor, his first rally is again in Rajasthan, in Bikaner, reaffirming the lands of value and deeply rooted patriotism.

Mr. Modi said that those who tried to erase the sacred Sindoor have been reduced to dust, and those who have overturned India blood have now paid the price in full.

The Prime Minister said that those who assumed that India would remain silent now hide, while those who boast of their weapons are now buried under rubble.

Stressing that the Sindoor operation was not an act of revenge but a new form of justice, Mr. Modi declared that it was not only an expression of indignation but an exposure of the inexpressible force and determination of India.

“”Ab toh Modi Ki Naso Mein Lahu Nahi Garam Sinoor Beh Raha Hai (No blood but Sindoor Run in Modi's veins), “he said, adding, Pakistan will have to pay a high price for each terrorist attack.

Mr. Modi said that the nation had adopted a bold approach, hitting the enemy directly and decisively. Crushing terrorism is not only a strategy but a principle. This is India, it is the New India, underlined the Prime Minister.

Once again, describing the three key principles established by Operation Sindoor in Indias fighting terrorism, the Prime Minister also declared that the first principle of any terrorist attack on India will meet with a decisive response, with the calendar, the method and the terms determined only by the India armed forces.

Second, India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Third, India will no longer make the difference between terrorist brains and governments that support them, rejecting the distinction of Pakistans between state actors and non-state, he said.

Speaking on the multi -party delegations sent abroad to exhibit the role of Pakistans in the promotion of terrorism, the Prime Minister said that seven distinct groups, including leaders of various political parties and experts in foreign policy, actively work to present the true face of Pakistans in the world.

By affirming that Pakistan can never win a direct confrontation with India and recall its repeated failures in past conflicts, Mr. Modi stressed that, unable to succeed in open battles, Pakistan has long used terrorism as a weapon against India, using violence and creating an atmosphere of fear.

Mr. Modi mentioned that Pakistan had underestimated the resolution of the India, declaring that under its direction, the nation is strong and unshakable. Any terrorist attack on India will have serious consequences, Pakistan paying a heavy price supported by its soldiers and its economy, he said.

The Prime Minister noted that arriving in Bikaner, he landed at Nal airport, which Pakistan had tried to target but did not inflict damage. He said that on the other side of the border, the Pakistan air base Rahim Yar Khan was forced to close for several days due to specific military strikes, which has seriously had an impact on its operations.

“No one knows when Rahimyar Khan's air base of Pakistan will open again. It is in USI. The attack destroyed him, said Modi.

The Prime Minister firmly stressed that there will be no trade or talks with Pakistan and said that any discussion will only revolve around the return of the cashmere occupied by Pakistan (Pok).

Mr. Modi warned that if Pakistan continued to export terrorists, it will be confronted with economic ruin and would reiterate that India will not allow access to Pakistan to its share of water and that playing with Indian blood will have a high cost. This determination is the commitment of India, which no force in the world can shake, he stressed.

Security and prosperity are essential to build a developed India, said Modi, saying that this vision can only be achieved when each corner of the country is reinforced.

The Prime Minister recalled his public declaration in Churu after the 2019 Balakot air strike, reaffirming his commitment to the nation, “Saugandh Mujhe is Mitti Ki, Mein Desh Nahi Jhukne Dunga, Mein Desh Nahi Mitne Dunga (Swear by this soil, I will not let the country bow, I will not let the country fall). “”

Referring to the surgical strikes and the Balakote Air strike, the Prime Minister said that India earlier had conducted attacks when entering their homes, but that the attack was now directly on their chest.

“Now, Modi, the servant of” Maa Bharti “, stands here, his head high. Modi's spirit remains cool, but his blood is hot,” he said.

Convicing the terrorist attack on April 22, where attackers targeted innocent lives according to their faith, the Prime Minister pointed out that if the bullets were drawn to Pahalgam, they injured the heart of 140 crores of Indians, uniting the nation in matters of resolution against terrorism.