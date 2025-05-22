The verification of the facts of the oval function of Donald Trump with Cyril Ramaphosa





Peter Mwai, Matt Murphy, Jake Horton & Joshua Cheetham

BBC Check

Bbc

On Wednesday, Donald Trump confronted President Cyril Ramaphosa during a tense exchange in the White House, with a series of disputed claims on the killings of white farmers in South Africa.

Reunion – first hot and light – quickly changed the tone while Trump asked his staff to play a video showing South African opposition politicians calling for violence against white farmers.

Trump also played images showing rows of cross, which, according to him, was a burial place for murdered white farmers, and presented copies of articles to Ramaphosa which, according to him, documented the generalized brutality against the white minority of South Africa.

Supporters of the Trump administration have long amplified the claims of violence against the white minority, notably Elon Musk and the former animator of Fox News Tucker Carlson, who led segments on the supposed genocide during the president's first mandate. Some of these claims are clearly false.

Have the rows of the cross marked graves of white farmers?

The images played by Trump in the oval office showed rows of white cross extending along a rural road. Trump said: “These are burial sites here.

However, the crosses do not mark the tombs. The video comes from a demonstration against the murder of a couple of white agriculture Glen and Vida Flefety, who were caught in ambush and slaughtered in their premises in 2020. The clip was shared on Youtube on September 6, the day after the demonstrations.

“It is not a burial place, but it was a memorial,” said Rob Hoatson, one of the organizers of the event, at the BBC. He said that the crosses had been erected as a “temporary memorial” to the couple.

YouTube

Trump referred to this clip showing rows of cross on a rural road

Mr. Hoatson said the crosses had since been removed.

BBC VERIFY geolored images of an area in the province of Kwazulu-Natal, near the city of Newcastle. The images of Google Street View captured in May 2023 – almost three years after the first appearance of online images – show that the crosses were no longer held.

Google

Was there a genocide of white farmers?

During the meeting, Trump said: “Many people are very concerned about the question of South Africa, we have many people who feel persecuted, and they come to the United States, so we take many places if we think there is persecution or genocide.”

He previously made complaints on the “white genocide” several times before and seemed to be referred to it.

During a press briefing earlier this month, he said: “It is a genocide that takes place” referring to the murder of white farmers in South Africa.

The country has one of the highest levels of murder in the world. Last year, 26,232 murders took place, according to figures from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Among these, 44 were killings of people in the agricultural community and among these, eight were farmers.

These figures are not broken down by the breed in a release of public statistics that we have been able to locate – but they clearly do not provide evidence of the affirmations of the “white genocide” made several times by Trump.

In February, a South African judge rejected the idea of ​​a genocide as “clearly imagined” and “not real”.

The Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAU), which represents farmers, compiles figures which offer an overview of the racial identity of the victims. The TAU is based on media reports, publications on social networks and the relationships of their members.

Their figures for last year show that there were 23 whites killed in agricultural and nine black attacks. So far, this year, Tau has recorded three whites and four blacks killed in South African farms.

Have South African officials called for violence against white farmers?

During the tense meeting, Trump played images of political rallies in which the participants sang “Kill the Boer” – a controversial anti -apartheid song that criticisms say calls to violence against white farmers.

The South African courts had classified the song as a hate speech, but recent judgments judged that it can be sung during the rallies, because the judges say that it makes a political point and does not directly invoke violence.

Trump said those who directed the song were “civil servants” and “people who were in office”.

Julius Malema was one of the men who led the rally, who previously directed the Youth Wing of the ANC. In 2012, he left the party and never held the post of official government. He now heads a party called The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) which won 9.5% in last year's elections, entering the opposition against the new multi -party coalition.

Getty images

Julius Malema separated from the ANC in 2012, later forming the

Responding to Trump's accusations, Ramaphosa stressed that the eff is “a small minority party” and said that “our government policy is completely against what it said”.

Another man in the video who can be heard singing the words “Shoot the Boer” during another rally is the former president Jacob Zuma, who left his duties in 2018. Video is 2012 when he was president. The ANC has promised to stop singing the song shortly after.

Zuma then left the ANC and now leads the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) opposition, which won more than 14% in last year's elections.

What documents did Trump present as proof?

During the meeting, Trump organized a series of articles which, according to him, showed evidence of murders of white farmers in South Africa.

There was a clearly visible image when Trump spoke and said, “Listen, here are interoncessing sites everywhere. These are all white farmers who are buried.”

Reuters

But the image is not from South Africa – it actually comes from a report on women killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The French news agency (AFP) initially underlined the image, and BBC Verify carried out research and confirmed it as coming from a reuters news agency filmed in the city of Dr Congo de Goma in February.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce9vxve994ro The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

