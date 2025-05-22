



Kemi Badenochs The personal approval notes have reached a new hollow despite a few scorching weeks for the government, according to an Ipsos survey. The company has recorded a spectacular drop in its popularity rating, down 3.5 points since April, the biggest change of any politician interviewed. Ms. Badenoch is now languishing on a net approval of -32, even less popular than Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Only 17% say they have a favorable opinion on the leader of the Conservative Party, 49% saying that they had an unfavorable opinion. On the other hand, Sir Keir Starmer has a net approval rating of -31, with 23% favorable against 54% unfavorable.

However, the survey provides yet another boost to Nigel Farage, the reform leader of the United Kingdom questions as the most popular leader in the country. 31% say they have a favorable opinion, against 50% responding unfavorablely, down 0.5 points since April. In the midst of the rumors that Boris Johnson could come back to direct the conservatives of their borwer bourber, Mr. Farage also surpasses the former Prime Minister. Years after his oust n ° 10, Mr. Johnson recorded a 26%approval rating, with an unfavorable score of 52%. Sir Ed Davey ranks as leader of the most harmless party, with a net score of -7, although this is largely due to a much higher number of not knowing.

Robert Jenrick also has a very low name recognition, with 16% saying that they see favorably the secretary of the shadow of justice, at 38% unfavorable. 46% say they have no views. Gideon Skinner, principal director of British policy in Ipsos, said: Our favorite notes this month show a mixed bag for the main politicians of the United Kingdom. While the Labor Party has seen a slight bump of favorites, most people still think that the country is heading in the wrong direction and criticizing the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. On the other hand, Nigel Farage and his party continue to be raised by very high approval ratings among their own base, even if they are more conflicting between work, Libdem and Green supporters.

The conservatives, however, face the most difficult image, with the notation of Kemi Badenoch at its lowest level as a conservative leader and the overall favorite of the party which continues to be the lowest of all the parties interviewed. The conservatives are particularly difficult to rebuild themselves after their losses in the 2024 elections, but the two main parties are struggling with public disillusionment with the established political order and a potential appetite for alternative voices in British politics on both sides of the spectrum. British bookmakers are currently pessimistic about the hopes of Ms. Badenochs, and have recently returned to imply most of believing that Robert Jenrick has the best chance of being a conservative leader in the next general elections.

